Is Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) a Buy?

Who would have thought that a smaller Chilean miner would become one of the hottest stocks of 2017? Last year, Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM) (also known as SQM) more than doubled thanks to one thing: batteries. As one of the world's largest lithium miners, SQM found itself in the midst of the Wall Street hype cycle around anything related to electric vehicles, energy storage, and increased demand for lithium-ion batteries.

For long-term investors, situations like this one can make for challenging investment decisions. While there are clearly some long-term catalysts, it's hard to distinguish a real investment opportunity from getting caught up in the hype. So let's sort through whether SQM's stock is a buy.

Image source: Sociedad Quimica y Minera.

What's all the hype about, anyway?

For any stock to have a speculative run like the one SQM had last year, there has to be some sort of catalyst that has loads of people excited. For instance, 3D printing is a technology with the potential to completely upend conventional manufacturing. The legalization of marijuana could take a formerly illicit trade worth billions of dollars and make it a viable business.

For SQM, the catalyst that set off speculators is the expected boom in lithium-ion batteries. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, between 2015 and 2030, demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow 68 times to 1,293 gigawatt-hours. As the name for the battery might suggest, ramping up production of batteries is going to require a lot of additional lithium production. Consulting company Roskill estimates 2027 demand for lithium will be more than double current demand.

Increasing production of a mined mineral by two times in less than a decade doesn't happen that often. Of course, lots of speculative investors in 2017 were saying to themselves, "How can we meed that demand? Lithium prices will go through the roof!" and gobbled up shares of SQM and its peers Albemarle and FMC.

As is the case with many of these kinds of speculative investments, the hype cycle started to die down when lithium producers began unveiling plans to drastically increase production. SQM alone expects to increase its production from 70,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate to 180,000 metric tons by 2021. The ability to bring on new capacity that quickly goes to show that yes, production of lithium is likely able to meet growing demand.