Societe Generale: Two major strategic initiatives in French Retail Banking

Société Générale


TWO MAJOR STRATEGIC INITIATIVES IN FRENCH RETAIL BANKING

Press release
Paris, 7th December 2020

The Group today announces two major strategic initiatives in French Retail Banking through the planned merger of Crédit du Nord and Societe Generale, on the one hand, and the further development of Boursorama, on the other hand.

With these initiatives, the Group aims to strengthen its differentiated positioning on the French market by relying on the complementary nature of a retail banking model combining digital technology with human expertise, and a fully digital banking model:

  • The combination of the Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord banking networks will form a new entity at the service of nearly 10 million customers (corporates, professionals and individuals). The goal is to be one of the leaders in terms of core customer satisfaction with our core client base and to establish a banking model with strengthened profitability, underpinned by the highest responsibility standards.

  • Moreover, the Group has decided to bring Boursorama to maturity in terms of the number of customers, with the goal of reaching 4.5 million customers in 2025 and achieving high profitability.

***************************

Planned merger of Crédit du Nord and Societe Generale (the VISION 2025 project): a model combining the strength of human expertise and of digital technology to bolster customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and commercial ambition.

The Boards of Directors of Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord have approved the launch of the project to merge the Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord brands after a successful first step in the transformation of both networks. This decision follows the study launched on 23 September 2020, which demonstrated the relevance of such a merger.

Backed by a committed workforce with shared values, this new entity will strive to maximise customer satisfaction in order to be one of the leaders in terms of customer satisfaction with our core client base and to build a more effective bank perfectly suited to the sectoral changes under way.

This merger will provide each of our customer categories (corporates, professionals, affluent and mass market) with a stronger value proposition, relying in particular on the respective strengths of both brands.

This new model will offer the best combination of human expertise and digital prowess. IT investments focused on a single system (and no longer on two systems) will result in stronger digital capabilities to allow our customers to enjoy the simplest, most efficient and fastest solutions to their banking needs. The increased use of digital technology will also enable us to offer customers the most personalised experience possible, and to deliver services that are better suited to their needs and expectations. In-branch employees will be able to focus primarily on expert assessment and advisory, to the benefit of customers, thus increasingly turning day-to-day banking into a digital, remote activity.

In order to meet customer demand for close contact and responsiveness, the new entity will rely on a strong territorial foothold and increased decision-making capacity at local and regional level. The Group intends to retain the same territorial footprint while reducing the number of branches, which is possible due to the high geographic proximity of the two brands’ branches in many towns and cities. The network will thus transition from about 2,100 branches at the end of 2020 to about 1,500 at the end of 2025.

The culture of innovation at the heart of our model will provide our customers with the best products and services on the market, whether resulting from the Group’s expertise or that of external partners, boosted in particular by an open platform strategy. The Group has a strong and innovative ambition in terms of savings. Through the recent conclusion of partnerships with major players in asset management, the Group is positioned as the first major French bank to provide a unique offering of savings and investment solutions in an open architecture system, based mainly on a wide range of SRI products.

With this merger and the implementation of this new model, the Group aims to be more proactive commercially building on the respective strengths of both brands with core customers, by developing a more personalised approach in terms of products and services, and by strengthening partnerships and commercial initiatives in savings and insurance. By way of example, the wealth management market will be managed in coordination with Private Banking on account of the similar needs and expectations of these two customer bases. Throughout the period of the merger, which the bank will strive to carry out in as short a time as possible, the two networks will be especially focused on accompanying clients through regular and personalized communication.

Lastly, Corporate Social Responsibility will be central to our model, driving our goal to become a leading bank in positive impact finance operating with a strong local presence. The teams will make every effort to uphold our commitments in the regions, in particular with the roll-out of an offer adapted to energy transition challenges and the development of dialogue with local decision-makers, both private and public. We will also stand by our commitments as a responsible employer, notably by maintaining the quality of social dialogue with social partners and by giving more support to employees through a training plan.

From a financial perspective, the merger of Crédit du Nord Group and Societe Generale will generate considerable cost synergies, in particular through the use of a single IT system by H1 2023, network optimisation, and the consolidation of Group functions.

The Group’s targets for with the combined entity are as follows:

  • a net cost base reduction of more than EUR 350 million in 2024 and about EUR 450 million in 2025 compared with 2019, with project costs estimated at between EUR 700 and 800 million (of which approximately 70% in 2021)

  • return on normative equity under Basel 3 of around 11% to 11.5% in 2025, which is equivalent to more than 10% under Basel 4.


This project will be subject to consultation with social partners and to the agreement of competent authorities.

***************************

Boursorama: a winning digital model to become one of the leading French banks serving individual customers with the best level of satisfaction and high profitability

The undisputed leader of French online banks with more than 2.5 million customers, and the leading French bank in terms of customer satisfaction1, Boursorama today announces a new strategic phase.

Having won more than 2 million customers in five years, Boursorama intends to continue its investments aimed at onboarding new customers over the next few years and has now set itself the goal of reaching more than 4 million customers in 2023 and 4.5 million in 2025. Boursorama will thus position itself among the major retail banks in France.

After achieving its target in terms of number of customers, Boursorama intends to generate high profitability by relying on its highly efficient operating model.

Accordingly, following a phase of accelerated customer acquisition until 2023, which will lead to a cumulative loss of about EUR 230 million over the period, Boursorama targets net income of around EUR 100 million in 2024 and around EUR 200 million in 2025, representing a return on normative equity of more than 25% (under Basel 4).

******************************

Frédéric Oudéa: “In a changing French market undergoing several developments accelerated by the COVID crisis, we are today confirming our ambition to differentiate the Group by building a unique French retail banking model based on two strong and complementary pillars.

On the one hand, the combination of our networks allows us to build a first-rate bank combining human expertise with digital prowess, positioned as the champion of savings and the leading bank for corporates and professionals with nearly 10 million customers. Our teams on the ground and at headquarters are proactively involved in a value-creating project for our customers and employees.

On the other hand, we are bringing the differentiating model of Boursorama to maturity to make it one of the leading banks in France with 4.5 million customers by 2025, a leading position in terms of satisfaction, and high profitability.

With this change in our businesses, we are building a model that will improve the satisfaction of all our customers, fully committed to the transformations under way in our society and our economy and addressing the Group’s profitability objectives.”

Press Contacts

Jean-Baptiste Froville_01 58 98 68 00_jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_01 58 98 01 75_corentin.henry@socgen.com


1 Source: Opinionway (October 2020)


Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Xavier Becerra, California attorney general, is Biden's pick to lead health department: NYT

    The former congressman from Los Angeles has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017.

  • AP Top Stories December 6 P

    Here are the top stories for Sunday, Dec. 6th: First virus vaccines arrive at UK hospitals; In Tweet, Trump says Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Venezuelans cast National Assembly vote; Heavy rain and snowfall wreak havoc in Italy.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.

  • Biden will team up with Europe to be tougher on China than Trump

    Biden's commitment to traditional alliances could prove more effective in countering the rise of China than President Trump's go-it-alone approach.

  • Chinese court tells Dutch collector to return Buddha statue

    A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a 3-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in the southeastern province of Fujian, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue.

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • 'Final throw of the dice' for Brexit deal as EU told to respect British independence

    Boris Johnson gave a Brexit trade deal "one final throw of the dice" after an hour-long phone call with Ursula von der Leyen failed to break the deadlocked talks. The Prime Minister ordered his Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost, to head to Brussels on Sunday for 48 hours of "intensive" discussions with EU counterpart Michel Barnier in a last-ditch bid to stop the UK leaving the jurisdiction of the European Union without a trade deal on December 31. That came after Mr Johnson and Mrs Von der Leyen, the European Commission President, failed to make progress on any of the key areas of fishing, state aid and how to police a deal. A UK source said the EU was not treating Britain "as an independent country" and had offered terms which "effectively tied the UK's regulations to the EU’s in perpetuity". Mr Johnson and Mrs Von der Leyen have agreed to speak again on Monday night, the last scheduled meeting between the UK and EU. Another UK source said that, if a deal was not agreed by then, the talks would probably collapse – but this was disputed by EU sources.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis: Why Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed sent his troops to battle

    Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed has found himself in a conflict less than a year after winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

  • China prepares large-scale rollout of coronavirus vaccines

    Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said during a U.N. meeting last week, as Britain approved emergency use of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine candidate and providers scrambled to set up distribution. Developers have yet to disclose how effective their vaccines are and possible side effects.

  • Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages: sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said, placing the Latino former congressman in a critical role battling the pandemic. The former vice president is also expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Was Black Friday a bust for businesses?

    The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:This year, for much of the retail industry "Black Friday was a bust," said Sarah Nassauer and Suzanne Kapner at The Wall Street Journal. The question is whether it's gone for good. Foot traffic to stores for the annual shopping extravaganza fell 52 percent from a year ago. Part of the reason is that online shoppers at Amazon or Best Buy "could get many of the same deals that stores once dangled only to those who lined up overnight." Internet sales this Black Friday hit $9 billion, up 22 percent from a year ago. Many big-box retailers started offering deals in October and have kept the discounts coming for weeks. Even veteran Black Friday shoppers like 56-year-old Dalla Paye don't feel a pressing need to leave home. These days, Paye says, "whenever I need something, I just go to Amazon and buy it.""Don't let the empty parking lots fool you," said Kim Bhasin at Bloomberg. Shoppers might not be flocking to the malls, but that doesn't mean they aren't spending. Last weekend may have been disappointing, but the National Retail Federation has forecast that holiday sales will still rise this year. Many of those who have "canceled vacations and fancy dinners all 2020 long" are splurging on handbags and jewelry. Others "are snatching up everything from yoga pants to video games and air fryers as the U.S. braces for a long winter of social distancing." Even without the normal foot traffic, many stores believe "the unprecedented surge in online orders" will help them bounce back from the spring shutdowns.No seller is benefiting more from the crisis than Amazon, which is expecting sales to grow 30 percent over last year's holiday season, said Karen Weise at The New York Times. To handle all that demand, Amazon has "embarked on an extraordinary hiring binge," adding 427,300 employees in 10 months this year, which works out to "an average of 1,400 new workers a day." While Amazon and Walmart are fighting for warehouse workers, the "part-time gig folding sweaters at the Gap" is harder to come by, said Patrick Sisson at Vox. Retailers added roughly 625,600 temp jobs in 2018 but have announced only about half as many positions this year. The "future of retail employment" may look like the Macy's in Littleton, Colorado — a "dark store" that's been turned into a warehouse and shipping center.Lost in the discussion of the raging pandemic and the lackluster spending is the sheer scale of Americans' accumulated savings, said Tim Duy at Bloomberg. It's true that Americans haven't been spending, but the extraordinary shutdown of economic activity has added an extra $1.4 trillion to savings. That number is "so large and out of historical context that it is difficult to comprehend." Wages and salaries are rising again, and households are showing they can "support spending without touching" their savings. Americans may not regain confidence to start spending again for a while, but when they do, the result could be "a massive amount of stimulus," and a supercharged economy.This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.More stories from theweek.com Trump suggests he'd rather watch NFL players protest during the national anthem than Fox News' daytime slate Arizona legislature shuts down after Rudy Giuliani's COVID-19 hospitalization The reasonable case for a Trump self-pardon

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.