Sociology's 'woke ideology' no longer a general education course at Florida universities

The Florida Board of Governors Wednesday approved new rules that prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion spending and remove sociology from general education core course options at the state's public universities.

The move, which would affect some of the top ranked public universities in the country, such as the University of Florida, was met with protests from students and professors who lined up outside the meeting and spoke during public comment.

Despite a last minute attempt to delay the sociology vote by board member Amanda Phalin, an associate professor at the University of Florida, the motion was denied, and the rule was adopted.

A Florida Board of Governors meeting was held in the Florida State University Student Union on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

"When you look at the concepts that are discussed in sociology, they're very theoretical," said board member and state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz. "While that field was very scientific, at one point, it has moved away from that."

The rules adopted by the board Wednesday follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ conservative focus on education in the state, where he signed a DEI law last year that dismantles such programs in public colleges and universities while making changes to the post-tenure review process for faculty.

DeSantis, who suspended his campaign to become the Republican nominee for president on Sunday, has highlighted his efforts to stamp out DEI, saying Florida is "where woke goes to die."

Last week, the Florida Board of Education unanimously voted to implement the governor's anti-DEI rules for the Florida College System — which consists of 28 colleges.

Dozens of students rally outside the Florida State University Student Union to “defend diversity” and voice their opposition of cuts to Sociology and other DEI initiatives as a Florida Board of Governors meeting was held inside the building Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

The new rule does not allow for any state or federal funds to promote, support or maintain any programs or campus activities that advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion or promote or engage in political or social activism, according to the language.

It would not, however, prevent funding from student activity fees.

Board members in favor of removing sociology from the required general education courses list clarified that students would still be able to take sociology — the class wasn't being taken out of the course catalog. But they argued sociology did not meet the state's civics requirement.

Opponents of the new rules, including Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, told the board the regulations would deny students their First Amendment rights and force Floridians to attend college out of state.

Students blasted Diaz and his comments on X, formerly Twitter, in December: "Sociology has been hijacked by left-wing activists and no longer serves its intended purpose as a general knowledge course for students. Under @GovRonDeSantis, Florida’s higher education system will focus on preparing students for high-demand, high-wage jobs, not woke ideology," he wrote.

During public comment, FSU professor Doug Schrock argued that sociology topics "have been empirically analyzed for over 100 years."

He added: "Students in this university and our universities need to have the opportunity to learn about what the data says about these controversial issues and not just base it on their own personal opinions, or the preferential political ideologies of anybody who says what we can and cannot learn."

Phalin said the removal of sociology would affect thousands of students in the state who use the course both as a general education and major requirement. At UF, criminology; tourism, hospitality and event management, and health education and behavior, among other majors, require the class for graduation.

In a statement, Equality Florida’s senior policy advisor Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former state representative, said the board's decision wasn't a surprise.

"The Board of Governors had the opportunity to hit the brakes, but instead, shamefully followed their censorship agenda off a cliff in service to DeSantis’ failed political ambitions," he said.

Democrat writer Tarah Jean contributed to this story. Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

