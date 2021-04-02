SOCOM's new D&I chief under investigation after Tucker Carlson targets social media posts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Montgomery
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The new chief of diversity and inclusion for U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base is under investigation for some of his prior social media posts, reports Stars and Stripes.

The state of play: Richard Torres-Estrada's hiring was announced March 1 and coincided with the publication of SOCOM's D&I Strategic Plan. He has nearly two decades of experience in D&I programs and activities in federal agencies, but has been reassigned during the investigation.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Things kicked off after Torres-Estrada was targeted by Fox News host Tucker Carlson over a Facebook post that compared former President Trump to Hitler, and a cartoon that depicted police interviewing Goldilocks while handcuffing a family of bears, with the commentary: “If you still don’t understand how racism works, remember SHE broke into THEIR house. #StopRacism.”

  • "The Pentagon is now the Yale faculty lounge but with cruise missiles, and that should concern you," Carlson said over a chyron heralding: "OUR MILITARY LEADERSHIP HAS GONE 'WOKE.'"

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Army probes missing rifle from National Guard unit deployed to the Capitol

    A misplaced or unaccounted-for weapon is a major security risk, Guard members said.

  • McConnell urges fellow Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his fellow Republicans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during a visit to a western Kentucky hospital Thursday. Flanked by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital administrators, the senator also discussed COVID-19 relief and the state’s vaccine distribution. While the supply of vaccines has increased significantly since the end of last year, some public health experts have expressed concern that some Americans may be less likely to sign up for a shot because of their political beliefs.

  • Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions

    The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security. NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

  • Obama's 1st transportation secretary admits to hiding payment from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire

    The Justice Department said Wednesday that Ray LaHood, when he was U.S. transportation secretary, accepted a $50,000 check that he "understood at the time" came from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, purposefully failed to disclose the "loan" as required on two government ethics forms, then "made misleading statements to FBI agents investigating Chagoury about the check and its source." LaHood, a Republican former congressman from Illinois, served in President Barack Obama's Cabinet from 2009 to 2013. He initially denied receiving the loan in a 2017 interview with the FBI, Politico reports, but he acknowledged the payment when agents showed him a copy of the check. Under a December 2019 non-prosecution agreement, the Justice Department disclosed Wednesday, LaHood agreed to pay back the $50,000 he got in June 2012, pay a $40,000 fine, and cooperate with the government's investigation of Chagoury. The Justice Department also said Thursday that Chagoury had agreed to pay $1.8 million to avoid prosecution over $180,000 in illegal campaign contributions he funneled to U.S. politicians through an associate in Virginia, Toufic Baaklini. Chagoury gained notoriety for donating to the Clinton Foundation, but all the payments though Baaklini appear to have gone to Republicans, including $100,000 to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, Politico reports. Baaklini also wrote the personal check to LaHood, but that was a "separate and unrelated matter" from the campaign finance violations, the Justice Department said. In 2015, Baaklini did chip in $2,700 to the campaign of LaHood's son Darin, who now holds his father's old seat in Congress, Axios notes. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trial

  • NY Prosecutors Subpoenaed Trump Organization CFO’s Personal Bank Records

    New York State prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have subpoenaed the personal bank records of the company’s chief financial officer and are investigating gifts he and his family received from Trump, according to a new report. According to the New York Times, Manhattan prosecutors have turned their attention toward Allen Weisselberg, who has overseen the company’s finances for decades. Sources told the Times prosecutors working for Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. seem to be working to gain Weisselberg’s cooperation in their investigation into whether Trump and the company falsely manipulated property values to receive loans and tax benefits. Though Weisselberg has not been accused of wrongdoing, if prosecutors were to discover any possible illegal activity through a review of his personal finances, they could then use that information to push him to cooperate with the investigation. Prosecutors are also looking to obtain another round of internal documents from the Trump Organization, including general ledgers from a number of its more than two dozen properties that the company did not turn over last year, according to the report. They have subpoenaed records from banks where Trump or the Trump Organization had accounts, such as JPMorgan Chase and Capital One, as well. The developments come after the district attorney’s office obtained Trump’s tax records and other underlying financial documents in February after the Supreme Court ruled against the former president’s efforts to block Vance from receiving the financial information. Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a politically motivated “fishing expedition.” The probe is still investigating allegations that the Trump Organization played a role in doling out illegal hush-money payments in 2016 to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating campaign-finance laws in handing out the payments, which he said were made “at the direction of and with the knowledge of” Trump during his run for president in 2016. Cohen later testified to Congress that Weisselberg was aware of the payments and even helped create a plan to mask the reimbursements. The federal prosecutors who charged Cohen did not accuse Weisselberg of wrongdoing, however.

  • A leaked Amazon document reveals what its army of warehouse workers are and aren't allowed to say on social media

    Amazon's army of tweeting warehouse workers are encouraged to push back on criticism of work conditions, but can't engage with unionization talk.

  • Dems pine to face Ron Johnson just one more time

    Johnson says he hasn't decide whether to run again, but confident Democrats hope he does.

  • A life coach and essential-oils enthusiast was arrested over the Capitol riot after her boyfriend posted on Facebook: 'Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all'

    Elizabeth Rose Williams of Kerrville, Texas, and Bradley Stuart Bennett were arrested last week.

  • Russia cracks down on new independent media after tale of Putin's 'lovechild' riles Kremlin

    Editors at Proyekt, a small Russian website, were jittery as they hit the button to publish their latest investigation - one of their most provocative to date. The team had been researching something completely different when they stumbled upon an incredible story: a secret lover of Vladimir Putin and a teenage daughter who looked incredibly like the Russian president. They knew the consequences would be drastic, and they were right. Since the exclusive was published, some sources no longer take the team’s calls. Emails and social media accounts are often hacked. Some of the journalists were followed. “We have been through this before, and we knew what was going to happen,” Mikhail Rubin, Proyekt’s deputy editor-in-chief, told The Telegraph. “What we do is considered regular journalism around the world, but in the eyes of the Kremlin we’re doing something outrageous.”

  • How a little-known Pentagon agency trains troops to escape the enemy and get home safely

    "The JPRA and its capabilities provide peace of mind to pilots and guys on the ground," a former special-missions-unit officer told Insider.

  • Judge tosses some claims in old Georgia election lawsuit

    A wide-ranging lawsuit filed more than two years ago and challenging the way Georgia's elections were run has been pared down by a judge who said this week that claims against the state's “exact match” voter registration requirement can move forward. When she narrowly lost the governor's race in November 2018, Democrat Stacey Abrams promised to sue over “the gross mismanagement of this election." Fair Fight Action, a group she founded, filed that lawsuit a few weeks later, asserting that mismanagement by state officials had violated the constitutional rights of some citizens — particularly low-income people and people of color — by depriving them of their right to vote.

  • Democrats narrowly avoid the Iowa election challenge they reportedly dreaded

    Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 race to represent Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, announced Wednesday she was dropping her election challenge, meaning Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) will retain the seat after winning an incredibly tight contest by just six votes. Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) already tweeted out a celebratory photo, but the GOP may not be the only happy party. There was reportedly quite a bit of concern about the challenge on the other side of the aisle, as well. Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman tweeted that Hart's announcement was what "many, many, many in [Democratic] leadership were privately hoping for," explaining that there was a belief the challenge would be "expensive and time consuming" and "was already dividing Democrats." Politico's Melanie Zanona expanded on that last point, noting that "moderate" and "vulnerable" House Democrats were concerned about the "optics" of tossing out a state-certified victory. This comes as moderate & vulnerable House Dems were growing increasingly worried about the potential optics of tossing out a state-certified victory. And the GOP has been working to make this a huge liability for Dems; @GOPLeader is even in the district with @RepMMM today. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trial

  • We're about to get the 1st GOP election test in the post-Trump era

    Amanda Chase’s candidacy for governor in Virginia presents the state’s GOP with a dilemma also faced by the national party: How does it reap the benefits of Trumpism but also reduce the costs?

  • Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida

    The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Florida's water lawsuit against Georgia on Thursday, ending the long-running legal fight between the two states. The court rejected Florida's claim that Georgia uses too much of the water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico. Florida said its neighbor's overconsumption is to blame for the decimation of Florida's oyster industry.

  • NCMA TO OFFER TRAINING TO ELIGIBLE ARMY PERSONNEL

    The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is proud to be one of the approved credentialing partners for the Army COOL, also known as the Credentialing Assistance program, initiated by the...

  • Pfizer Vaccine Reportedly Effective For 6 Months — Here's What that Actually Means

    The Pfizer vaccine is effective for at least six months after vaccination and against the South African COVID-19 variant.

  • Texas Governor Names New Head of Embattled Utility Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott tapped a statehouse veteran to manage the ongoing fallout from February’s massive blackouts, a job that will include implementing a potential legislative overhaul of the state’s power markets.Will McAdams will lead the beleaguered Texas Public Utility Commission, which has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the energy crisis. He will replace Arthur D’Andrea, the lone member of the three-person agency who was asked by Abbott, a Republican, to resign on March 16.State lawmakers including Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the second most powerful politician in Texas, had lambasted D’Andrea for refusing to reverse billions of dollars in energy charges tied to the nearly week-long power outages. Abbott called for D’Andrea’s dismissal shortly after a story in Texas Monthly magazine cast the regulator as putting Wall Street’s interests ahead of Texans. The story quoted D’Andrea as saying the governor was unlikely to fire him and that he had one of the “safest jobs” in the state.The new chair must now deal with the financial fallout from the February energy crisis triggered by a rare and powerful winter storm that left more than 100 people dead. The commission will likely need to implement many of the grid reforms winding their way through the legislature, including determining rules for power plants to winterize.Following the blackouts, the commission came under fire for setting wholesale power prices at the maximum amount of $9,000 a megawatt-hour for more than four days during the emergency. An independent monitor hired to oversee the state’s power system said the grid operator erred in keeping that cap in place for more than 30 hours after it called for an end to blackouts, resulting in about $4.2 billion in overcharges.State lawmakers have been at odds over whether to reverse those charges.The Texas electricity market also faces a nearly $3 billion shortfall, with state residents unclear how much will ultimately fall to them. Several power retailers and a large rural electric co-operative have already filed for bankruptcy under the crush of high power bills.McAdams previously served as president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas and was senior staff on legislative committees helmed by Republican state Senators Kelly Hancock and Charles Schwertner. Schwertner sponsored a sweeping measure passed by the Senate recently that would overhaul the state’s electricity market. The nomination of McAdams will need to be approved by the Texas senate.The three-person commission had already lost two members in the past weeks after DeAnn Walker and Shelly Botkin resigned. D’Andrea was named chairman following Walker’s resignation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gun Stocks Rise on Record March FBI Background Checks

    (Bloomberg) -- Gunmakers Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson rose Thursday after the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) showed U.S. unadjusted criminal background checks rose 25% to a record in March from a year ago.Unadjusted checks climbed to 4.69 million from 3.74 million in March 2020, and gained 36% from 3.44 million in February. Six days in March made the list of the top 10 highest days for background checks since 1998. The week of March 15, 2021 to March 21, 2021 was the top background check week on record, while March 22, 2021 to March 28, 2021 was the fourth best week.Sturm Ruger climbed as much as 2.8%, while Smith & Wesson added 3.8%.While gun sales aren’t tracked in the U.S., NICS data is considered a proxy for sales by the firearms industry. A background check doesn’t mean a gun sale occurred.(Michael Bloomberg, the majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, founded and helps fund Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for universal background checks and other gun violence prevention measures.)(Updates to include Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson stock moves, and adds daily and weekly data)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Godzilla vs Kong, review: exactly the loud, trashy mayhem we’ve been missing this year

    Dir: Adam Wingard. Cast: Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgård, Kaylee Hottle, Brian Tyree Henry, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez. 12A cert, 113 mins Forget the Oscar and Bafta contenders. No film has made me ache more for the reopening of cinemas in May than this trashily sublime, visual-effects-driven blare-a-thon, in which a king-sized gorilla and a radioactive lizard settle their differences over the smoking remains of a city or two. For those of us who have spent much of the last 13 months pining for a bit of big-screen spectacle, this latest instalment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse franchise arrives like a naughty WhatsApp message from an old flame. Remember this?, it purrs, while coyly flattening a skyscraper, or sending a spaceship through a rainbow-coloured wormhole. Not much longer to wait now, it adds, with a winking, kiss-blowing emoji. It’s hard while watching Godzilla vs Kong not to wish that you were seeing it projected in towering proportions (in countries where cinemas are currently open, including China, the film has already taken £90 million). But on a large enough television, it still delivers the kind of base, brain-dazing pleasures that the average Best Screenplay contender couldn’t hope to match. As the fourth instalment in an ongoing series, there is no standing or stomping on ceremony here: no fleeting, partial glimpses of the film’s title characters before jumbo-scale mayhem ensues. The film opens on Kong himself, who is trying to break free from a Truman Show-style compound, and then brings us up to speed with his scaly rival, who’s laying waste to the Florida coast. In the previous MonsterVerse instalments, Godzilla was something of a heroic figure, fending off an assortment of giant winged and clawed threats. But this latest unprompted attack signals an apparent shift in loyalties, so an operation gets underway to bring the creature to heel. This is masterminded by Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir), the chief executive of a deeply sinister cybernetics corporation, and it involves a Jules Verne-like voyage to a hidden subterranean realm, where lies the only power source on the planet capable of subduing the beast. The expedition is led by geologist Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård), but its whopping sherpa is Kong himself – coaxed into service by Rebecca Hall’s doe-eyed primatologist and her deaf adopted daughter (Kaylee Hottle), who has managed to teach the big lug some basic sign-language.

  • Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from China’s official stance on the case. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran. She maintains her innocence and is fighting extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.