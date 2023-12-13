Socorro ISD middle school teacher arrested on child porn charge

A Socorro Independent School District middle school teacher was arrested in connection with a child pornography charge, authorities said.

Gabriel Andres Colorado, 34, was arrested Monday, Dec. 11, on suspicion of possession of child pornography, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Colorado teaches at William D. Slider Middle School in East El Paso, Socorro Independent School District officials said.

Gabriel Andres Colorado

Colorado, who has worked for the district since August 2013, is currently on paid administrative leave, district officials said.

An investigation into Colorado was launched after the El Paso Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

The investigation led to detectives discovering evidence Colorado was allegedly storing child porn, police said. An arrest warrant was then issued for Colorado.

Colorado was arrested by police at the El Paso International Airport as he was returning to the city, officials said.

Colorado was booked Tuesday, Dec. 12, into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond, jail records show. He was released from jail after posting bail the same day, jail logs show.

