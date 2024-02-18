Socorro ISD students to offer free income tax preparation to community members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District (SISD) high school students enrolled in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses are partnering with GECU Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) to offer tax preparation services to the local community, the district announced in a news release.

The service will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Feb. 19 to April 15 at Americas, Socorro, Pebble Hills, Montwood, El Dorado, Eastlake and Mission Early College high schools, according to the district.

The district says that the students, along with their instructors, have obtained advanced certification to help community members file their taxes for free (1040EZ, 1040A, and 1040 forms).

Individuals must take with them:

Original and current proof of identification (photo ID) for individual and spouse (VITA cannot file taxes for married couples filing separately).

Original social security card for everyone listed in the income tax return or a social security number verification letter issued by Social Security Administration.

All W-2 wage and earnings statements.

1099-SSA,1099-R and 1099-G.

Work expenses.

Direct deposit information (account number and routing number).

Form 1098 for any student loans.

Both spouses must be present to sign required forms to file taxes electronically on a married filing jointly tax return.

Proof of child or dependent care expenses.

Property tax statements.

Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care statements.

Current IRS PIN letter if individual is an identity-theft victim.

Notice 1444-C, Economic Impact Payment for 2022.

Advance Child Tax Credit letter 6416 or 6416-A.

SISD income tax preparation sites and schedule:

Americas High School, 12101 Pellicano Dr.

Feb. 20, 22, 27, 29

March 19, 21, 26, 28

April 2, 4, 9, 11

Socorro High School, 10150 Alameda Ave.

Feb. 19, 21, 26, 28

March 20, 25, 27

April 1, 3, 8, 10, 15

Pebble Hills High School, 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Feb . 19, 22, 26, 29

March 21, 25, 28

April 1, 4, 8, 11, 15

Montwood High School, 12000 Montwood Dr.

Feb . 20, 22, 27, 29

March 19, 21, 26, 28

April 2, 4, 9, 11

Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass

Feb. 20, 21, 27, 28

March 19, 20, 26, 27

April 2, 3, 9, 10

Mission Early College High School, 10700 Gateway Blvd E.

Feb. 20, 22, 27, 29

March 19, 21, 26, 28

April 2, 4, 9, 11

El Dorado High School, 12401 Edgemere Blvd.

Feb. 19, 21, 26, 28

March 20, 25, 27

April 1, 3, 8, 10, 15

