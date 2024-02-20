Socorro ISD superintendent leaving in July for a job in Arizona

Nate Carman greets an attendee at the reception honoring his hire as the next Socorro ISD superintendent in 2022.

Nate Carman, the Socorro Independent School District superintendent for the past two years, was named Friday as the lone superintendent finalist for a school district in Arizona, according to an SISD press release issued late Friday.

The lone finalist designation means that Carman is the only candidate the Higley Unified School District in Gilbert, Ariz., is pursuing as its superintendent. He is expected to finish the school year at SISD, reporting to the Phoenix-area school district in July.

“I am grateful for the opportunities and success that I have enjoyed while serving the Socorro ISD community. While I am eager to join Higley USD, it is bittersweet because Team SISD has been an incredible district to work and live in,” Carman said in the press release.

This is the second time in three months that Carman was considered for a superintendent job in Arizona. In November he was one of three finalists for the Peoria Unified School District.

Carman, who was the leader of the San Benito school district in South Texas, was named as the SISD superintendent in February 2022. He signed a three-year, $335,000 annual contract to oversee El Paso’s second-largest school district. SISD has approximately 48,000 students and 49 campuses. The SISD school board is set to meet next week.

Highley school district serves Gilbert and Queen Creek, Arizona, both adjacent to Phoenix. The district has 13 schools and 13,000 students.

