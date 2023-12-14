Socorro ISD teacher allegedly uploaded porn photo of young girl on Verizon Cloud account

A Socorro school district teacher was arrested after he allegedly uploaded child porn of a girl as young as 8 years old to a Verizon Cloud account that included dozens of other child porn photos, court documents state.

Gabriel Andres Colorado, 34, was arrested Monday, Dec. 11, after he uploaded a photo of the girl, who was between the ages of 8 and 12 years old, lying down on her back in a pink shirt and green G-string onto his account in October, a criminal complaint affidavit states.

Colorado is a teacher at William D. Slider Middle School and was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest, Socorro Independent School District officials said. He has been with the district since 2013.

Gabriel Andres Colorado

Synchronoss Technologies, also known as Verizon, reported the uploaded photo and the user's information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The information included Colorado's name, phone number, email account and the media files of child porn he allegedly uploaded on the cloud service.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the tip to the El Paso Police Department.

An El Paso police detective reviewed the files and found the photo of the young girl in the green G-string, the affidavit states.

The affidavit does not identify the girl if she is from El Paso, where the photo was taken, nor who took the photo.

Detectives received cell phone service information connected to the Verizon Cloud account. The records listed Colorado and a person who is redacted in court documents as the people associated with the account, the affidavit states. A search warrant was obtained for the Verizon Cloud account.

Detectives found at least 45 photos on the account depicting child pornography, the affidavit states.

Selfie photos and video recordings of Colorado were also found on the account, the affidavit states.

Colorado was arrested by police at the El Paso International Airport as he was returning to the city, police officials said. He faces a felony charge of possession of child pornography.

He was booked Tuesday, Dec. 12, into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond, jail records show. He was released from jail after posting bail the same day, jail logs show. No attorney is listed for Colorado in court records.

