Socorro man dead after crash in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles Saturday evening, Feb. 17 in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

At 6:48 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 the Special Traffic Investigators responded to a crash at the 7700 block of Gateway East and the 1200 block of Giles involving three vehicles.

Police say that the preliminary investigation revealed that a VW Beetle was eastbound on the 7700 block of Gateway East on the left-turn-only lane.

The driver of the VW Beetle, Adrian Dominguez, 42, from Socorro, entered the intersection while having a red traffic light as southbound traffic on Giles had a green light. A vehicle was traveling southbound, and a “T-bone”-type crash occurred, according to police.

Police say an SUV was at a complete stop on the northbound lanes of Giles at a red light when the VW Beetle slid after the crash and struck the SUV.

Dominguez was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

The main contributing factor is in this collision is disregarding a red traffic light, according to police.

Police say this is the 10th fatality this year compared to 12 in 2023.

