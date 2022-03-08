Socorro man 'not at fault' in death of motorcyclist who crashed into pole, lawyer says

A Socorro man did not cause a motorcycle wreck that killed another man in Clint last month, defense and prosecution lawyers said.

George Gonzalez still is accused of leaving the scene of the accident that killed 37-year-old Victor Abram Minjarez on Feb. 19 when Minjarez crashed into a wooden electrical pole on North Loop Drive.

El Paso County sheriff's investigators arrested Gonzalez on Feb. 22 on a charge of accident involving death for allegedly fleeing after the crash.

New details in the deadly incident were revealed during an online teleconference bond hearing on March 2 when Jail Magistrate Judge Linda Estrada ordered Gonzalez released on a $100,000 public recognizance bond, meaning he was freed that day on a promise to show up to court without having to put up bail.

Public defense lawyer Rene Vargas at the hearing claimed Gonzalez not only didn't cause the accident but that he attempted to return to the scene and called police.

Motorcyclist crashes into electrical pole

The fatal crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on the Saturday evening of Feb. 19 in the 13200 block of North Loop Drive near Fenter Road, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

Prosecution and defense lawyers said that Minjarez, Gonzalez and a third man were riding on separate motorcycles on North Loop. A previous sheriff's news release was unclear that there was more than one motorcycle involved.

Minjarez "may have sideswiped" Gonzalez, causing both of them to go off the road, where Minjarez struck a pole and died at the scene, Vargas said.

Gabriel Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of accident involving death in connection with a motorcycle crash that killed Victor Abram Minjarez on Feb. 19 on North Loop Drive in Clint.

"Obviously, he is not at fault," Vargas said, adding that the third motorcyclist remained at the scene and that Gonzalez left, later tried to go back and called police.

Gonzalez told investigators he was "dumbstruck himself at the time" due to the crash, Vargas said at the hearing.

"There was nothing he could have done at the scene because it looks like the decedent died upon impact," Vargas said.

Alcohol use suspicions

Assistant District Attorney Adam Chevrier said that it appears that Minjarez did cause or contributed to the accident but that Gonzalez might have left to avoid the law.

During the hearing, Chevrier suggested that the case "looks" like an intoxication manslaughter, though investigators couldn't readily prove it.

Gonzalez has five prior arrests for driving while intoxicated, including serving prison time. If convicted again, he could face up to 25 years in prison as a habitual offender, Chevrier said.

When investigators finally talked with Gonzalez, he allegedly was drunk and smelled of alcohol, Chevrier said.

Chevrier said Gonzalez told investigators that he only started drinking when he went home after the crash. The time period between the crash and when law enforcement officers spoke with Gonzalez was not disclosed.

Vargas countered there was no evidence Gonzalez was intoxicated at the time of the crash. “It does not meet the elements at all" for an intoxication manslaughter charge, Vargas said, adding nothing could have been done to prevent the accident.

Estrada, the magistrate judge, decided Gonzalez could be released on a personal recognizance, or PR, bond. As part of his release, the judge ordered that he must report once a week by phone and install an alcohol monitoring device on his vehicle "out of an abundance of caution."

