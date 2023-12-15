Socorro PD: 1 dead after crash involving a motorcycle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday, Dec. 13 in Socorro, according to the Socorro Police Department.

At 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Socorro Police were called to the area of Socorro Rd. and S Moon Rd. in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car.

Preliminary investigation has shown that a motorcycle was traveling west on Socorro Rd. at a high rate of speed.

The Socorro Police says it is believed that the motorcycle driver disregarded the “Stop” and “Go” signal at the intersection of Socorro Rd. and S Moon Rd., and as a result, struck a vehicle.

The motorcycle driver identified as Johvan Andres Cato Villanueva, 19, died from his injuries, according to the Socorro Police.

Additionally, the Socorro Police says the crash is still under investigation and further details will be released as they become available.

