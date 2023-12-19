Socorro Police Department officer severely injured, mother killed in hit-and-run crash

A Socorro Police Department officer's mother was killed in a West El Paso hit-and-run crash, while the officer and his younger brother were severely injured, authorities said.

Socorro Police Department Officer Saul Sigala Jr., 21; his mother Perla Vasquez, 38; and his younger brothers Daimien Sigala, 19, Donovan Sigala, 15; and Aylin Jauregui, 15; were driving in a 2013 Dodge Charger when the car suffered a flat tire about 7:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, on Interstate 10 East near Porfirio Diaz Street, El Paso and Socorro police departments officials said.

Socorro Police Department Officer Saul Sigala Jr. was severely injured and his mother killed in a hit-and-run accident Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, on Interstate 10 East near Porfirio Diaz Street.

The family pulled over to the center median of I-10 East. As one of the family members changed the tire, the others attempted to warn oncoming traffic to slow down, El Paso Police Department officials said.

A 2010 Acura driven by a 55-year-old woman saw the family warning traffic and "slowed down to make it safer for the pedestrians," El Paso police said.

A 2015 Ford Mustang driving in the same lane as the Acura swerved left to avoid crashing into it and entered the center median.

The Mustang struck the Sigala family's Charger and hit Vasquez, Saul Sigala Jr. and Donovan Sigala, El Paso police said.

The Mustang drove back onto the highway and struck a 2023 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 17-year-old girl.

The Mustang's driver continued driving east on the highway before the car broke down on the right-hand shoulder of I-10 East near the Porfirio Diaz Street overpass, El Paso police said. The driver then ran away from the scene.

Vasquez died at the scene, while Saul Sigala Jr. and Donovan Sigala suffered severe leg injuries, El Paso police said. They were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Daimien Sigala and Aylin Jauregui were not injured in the wreck.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic is backed up following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Saturday night, Dec. 16, 2023, on Interstate 10 East near the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso in West El Paso.

El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Unit investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is the 76th traffic-related death of 2023 compared to 71 this same time last year, El Paso police said.

Socorro Police Department starts GoFundMe campaign for Sigala family

Socorro Police Department Chief Robert Rojas confirmed Saul Sigala Jr. was one of his officers Monday in a Facebook post.

"The Socorro Police Department is saddened by the fatal crash that occurred over the weekend on Interstate 10 near Porfirio Diaz. The crash did involve Officer Saul Sigala, his mother Perla Vasquez, and his two younger brothers. The unfortunate incident did result in the death of Officer Sigala's mother, Perla," Rojas wrote in the post. "The Socorro Police Department would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and ask to keep Officer Sigala and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Rojas did not comment further on the officer or the fatal wreck "out of respect to Officer Sigala and the El Paso Police Department, who are actively working the crash investigation," his post said.

He announced the department created a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the Sigala family for "anticipated costs."

"Officer S. Sigala, a devoted and selfless member of our local law enforcement, recently suffered severe injuries in a tragic accident that also claimed the life of his beloved mother and severely injured his younger brother," the GoFundMe account states. "In the face of such unimaginable adversity, Officer S. Sigala is now grappling with the physical and emotional toll of these devastating events.

"As a community, we have the power to make a difference and support Officer S. Sigala during this difficult time. We have established a GoFundMe campaign to help alleviate the financial burden associated with medical expenses, rehabilitation, and funeral costs."

The fundraising campaign has received $14,910 of its $25,000 goal as of Tuesday morning. Donations can be made at gofund.me/ea0a7aee.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful impact on Officer S. Sigala journey to recovery and healing," the account states. "Your generosity will not only provide crucial financial support but also serve as a powerful reminder that our community stands united in times of crisis.

"Together, we can make a positive difference in Officer S. Sigala's life and show our appreciation for his unwavering dedication to keeping our community safe."

