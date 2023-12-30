Socorro Police responds to live explosive left in vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department (SPD) responded to a live explosive left in a vehicle Friday evening, Dec. 29 on Alameda Avenue, according to the City of Socorro “X” account.

SPD says that at 4:56 p.m. officers were called to the 11100 block of Alameda Ave. After arrival, officers were able to determine that the item appeared to be a grenade and requested the assistance of the El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad.

SPD evacuated the property and had the immediate scene contained, however, at 7:04 p.m. the city said in an “X” post that the scene is now cleared and the explosive resulted to be non-active and non-life threatening.

Additionally, residents were cleared to return home.

