Socorro teen arrested on capital murder charge in Tierra Inca house party deaths

Following a two-month investigation, an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two teenagers and wounded three others during a house party in far East El Paso.

Angel Avila, 18, of Socorro, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons and booked into the El Paso County Jail on Friday, Nov. 17, police officials said.

Avila remained jailed Sunday under a bond of $2 million. He also had a warrant on an assault charge from February.

Angel Avila faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in connection with a shooting that killed two teenagers and wounded three others at a house party on Tierra Inca Drive in far East El Paso on Sept. 17, 2023.

El Paso County Jail records show Avila was previously arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon on June 2 and having a prohibited weapon on Dec. 29. Those cases are pending in court.

2 killed, 3 wounded in Tierra Inca house party shooting

An investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit had been ongoing since the deadly shooting on Sept. 17 at a Vrbo short-term rental home in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive in the El Dorado area.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. during what police described as an out of control Montwood High School homecoming afterparty. Several people were shot.

Killed in the shooting were: Julia Worthington, a 14-year-old student at Pebble Hills High School, and Eliel Omar Bultron Hernandez, 19, a graduate of Options High School. Both schools are in the Socorro Independent School District.

An 18-year-old Socorro man, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both from El Paso, were wounded.

Two teens were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting on Sept. 17 at a house party at this short-term rental house in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive in the El Dorado area of far East El Paso.

A warrant was issued for Avila on Thursday, Nov. 16, before he was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Under Texas law, capital murder is punishable by the death penalty and life in prison without parole.

The Tierra Inca shooting is among a rash of gun violence linked to teen house parties in recent years. Anyone with information on any shooting may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Socorro teen arrested in Tierra Inca house party capital murder case