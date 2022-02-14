Socorro teen arrested on murder charge in woman's shooting death

An 18-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in Socorro over the weekend, an El Paso County sheriff's spokesman said.

Carlos Alberto Sifuentes is accused in the deadly shooting of Azul Jade Ruiz, 43, late Saturday night in the 200 block of Isabel Way, sheriff's officials said. Ruiz later died at a hospital.

Carlos Alberto Sifuentes faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Azul Jade Ruiz in Socorro, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Sifuentes, of Socorro, was booked into the El Paso County Jail in Downtown on Sunday. He is being held under a $2 million bond.

Details and a possible motive in the shooting have not been disclosed.

