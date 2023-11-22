Socorro woman arrested on intoxication manslaughter charge in fatal UTV fall

A Socorro woman was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly utility task vehicle accident, officials said.

Maria Isabel Lopez Martinez, 23, surrendered to Socorro police on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and was booked into the El Paso County Jail in Downtown. Lopez remained jailed Wednesday under a $21,000 bond, according to a jail log.

Lopez is accused of driving an off-road utility task vehicle, also known as UTV, while intoxicated on Nov. 4 in the 200 block of Wewoka Drive in Socorro, authorities said in a news release.

Maria Isabel Lopez Martinez was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge on Tuesday in connection with the death of a person who fell out of the bed of a UTV while Lopez was allegedly driving on Nov. 4 in Socorro, Texas.

A person was riding in the bed of the UTV when Lopez lost control and the person was thrown out, mortality injured and died, Socorro police said. A warrant for Lopez's arrest on an intoxication manslaughter charge was issued following an investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

The name and age of the person who died in the UTV fall has not been released.

