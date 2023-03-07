Soda can fractures cop’s face when man hurls it as police try arresting him, AL cops say

A man hurled a full soda can at a police officer’s face, fracturing a bone near his eye, according to Alabama police.

The officer was trying to speak to the man at about midnight March 4, but the man didn’t identify himself and started arguing with the officer, according to a statement from Michael C. McLean, chief of the Citronelle Police Department.

He then threw a full soda can at the officer “from a close distance,” striking him in the face before running off, McLean said.

The officer suffered a fracture to his orbital bone, which is a part of the skull where the eye rests. He was taken to a hospital.

Officers found the man just before 8:45 a.m. March 4 and arrested him, McLean said.

He has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, according to the statement.

McLean told McClatchy News the officer is recovering.

Citronelle is about 35 miles north of Mobile.

