Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available

Sodexo SA
·2 min read

Regulated information

Availability of the Fiscal 2020 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 23, 2020 - Sodexo’s Fiscal 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on November 23, 2020.

In accordance with applicable regulations, it is available on Sodexo’s website (www.sodexo.com > Finance > Regulated information) and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

  • The statutory financial statements of Sodexo S.A. for Fiscal 2020;

  • The consolidated financial statements of the Group for Fiscal 2020;

  • The related auditors’ reports on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements;

  • The 2019-2020 management report including the declaration on extra-financial performance;

  • The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

  • Information regarding internal control and risk management;

  • The presentation of the resolutions as well as the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 12 January 2021;

  • Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

  • Information on the share buyback programme.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI.


Key figures
19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues
420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020
N° 1 France-based private employer worldwide
64 countries
100 million consumers served daily
10.2 billion euro market capitalization (as of November 20, 2020)


Contacts

Analysts and Investors

Corporate Legal Department

Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

Attachment


