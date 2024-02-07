Sodus man charged in Capitol riot, accused of assaulting officer

A Sodus man allegedly assaulted a police officer and smashed a window at the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Federal agents last week arrested 55-year-old James Weeks of Sodus, alleging that he was among the mob that criminally tried to disrupt the electoral count to install Joseph Biden as the legitimately-elected president.

"In the 36 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony," according to the Justice Department.

Weeks, who has been released on his own recognizance, faces multiple charges, including felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting a police officer.

Videos from the Capitol Building and police body-worn camera show Weeks and his crimes, prosecutors allege in court papers. Weeks is alleged to have struck a police officer during the chaos, before being pepper-sprayed.

Later, prosecutors allege, Weeks was among a crowd trying to smash a barricaded window. At one point, Weeks allegedly yells for more "volunteers to keep pushing."

Weeks and another rioter finally succeeded in smashing a window pane, court papers allege.

Weeks' criminal case will be heard in federal court in the District of Columbia. His next court date there is Feb. 13.

He also faces multiple misdemeanor counts: destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: James Weeks charged in Capitol riot, accused of assaulting officer