SoFi: Curious Opportunity for the Growth-Savvy

TipRanks
·3 min read

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock is attempting to reverse after a 35% peak-to-trough drop. As the market turns against all things growth, though, the innovative fintech play could struggle to form a bottom by year-end.

Despite recent selling pressure, analysts are in no rush to downgrade their ratings, or price targets. As a result, SOFI stock is one of the higher upside tech names.

SoFi Clicking with Millenials

The financial services industry is overdue for a technological makeover.

As a digital-first service provider, SoFi isn't just a company that can pass on the savings to its users; it's able to improve upon the experience to make it easier and cheaper to take command of one's financial future.

With SoFi's easy and convenient offering, younger consumers can stay on top of their refinancing of student loans, mortgages and investing without having to go through the tedious process of meeting up with someone at the local branch.

A number of banking incumbents that failed to cater to younger, less affluent (but very tech-savvy) consumers will need to play catch-up over the coming years.

Millennials are getting wealthier with time, and they're demanding more from the major financial institutions. Although many big banks have their own digital offerings, few can stack up against SoFi's.

Risks

As the industry continues shifting gears from traditional to digital banking, SoFi could face increasing competitive pressure from the incumbents.

Many banks that stand to be disrupted aren't going to sit around and watch up-and-comers like SoFi steal a growing slice of their pie.

With deep pockets, big banks can be expected to innovate or acquire their way to greater success in digital. It's this competitive pressure that could push profitability further away from SoFi, as it looks to reinvest to stay on the cutting edge.

Furthermore, it's not just financial companies that SoFi will be up against. Many technology companies are hungry to make their mark in the fintech space.

Still, getting into banking as a tech company could prove to be a case of "easier said than done." With Alphabet recently throwing in the towel on its "Plex" banking service in under a year, the width of SoFi's moat may very well be underestimated by other tech titans.

Given SoFi's improving brand affinity among young people, and its rapid pace of innovation, it will be tough to catch up to the firm, especially as its digital offerings grow over time.

Bottom Line

SoFi has helped many millennials get out of water with their hefty student debts. Many such millennials will be sticking with SoFi when it comes time to get a mortgage, take out a business loan, or start investing.

By catering so well to the young millennial cohort, SoFi is arguably one of the best ways to play where the puck is headed next in the previously rigid financial sector. (See SOFI stock analysis)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The article was written by Joey Frenette. At the time of publication, Frenette did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion plans

    The global auto industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred an expansion race among battery makers, and caused a growing a skills shortage. Here are major players' expansion plans in key EV markets of China, the United States and Europe. As of end-June, the Chinese company has annual battery production capacity of 65.45 Gigawatt hours (GWh), and has an additional 92.5 GWh of capacity under construction.

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $79.36, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • GlobalFoundries Files for an IPO, Capitalizing on Chip Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc. filed for an initial public offering, looking to benefit from investors pouring money into semiconductor makers during a pandemic-induced chip shortage.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsIn a

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial advisor you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart. The definition of a financial planner is very broad and can encompass everything the planner helping with everything from investing and retirement, to insurance and taxes.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • The Oil Major Primed To Profit In The Permian

    ConocoPhillips’ purchase of Shell acreage in the Permian Basin looks like a stroke of genius from the American giant, which is going to see plenty of benefits beyond existing production

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Crypto Is Getting Political Because Progressives Are Turning Up the Heat

    The Center for American Progress is calling for much-tougher regulation of cryptocurrencies. It may have a receptive ear in a Democratic-controlled Washington.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Quant Genius Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies. You can skip our detailed analysis of Simon’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. Legendary billionaire, mathematician, philanthropist, […]

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in