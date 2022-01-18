Is SoFi Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

TipRanks
·2 min read

2021 is already firmly in the past, but on Wall Street, the year won’t be truly over until companies report 4Q21’s financials. That said, when SoFi Technologies (SOFI) steps up to the earnings plate next month, Morgan Stanley’s Betsy Graseck believes all eyes will be on the outlook for 2022.

After showing ~60% top-line growth in 2021, Graseck believes the bears are “skeptical of strong revenue growth continuing, looking for a sharper slowdown in 2022.”

Graseck is no SOFI bear, but also anticipates growth will slow down, expecting around 40% growth in 2022e, with adjusted 2022e revenues hitting ~$1.42 billion. The analyst sees 2022e EBITDA reaching $164 million as EBITDA margins expand to 11.5% from 3.0% in 2021e.

The “forthcoming boost” for student loan refi originations will get another 3-month delay due to President Biden's extension of the federal student loan moratorium to May 1. To account for the delay, Graseck had already reduced her student loan refi forecast, and now predicts $5.1 billion of SLR originations in FY22. Graseck’s outlook presumes a return to a pre-COVID run-rate of $2 billion a quarter does not occur before early 2023.

Elsewhere, since SOFI last reported earnings in November, interest rate expectations have “risen,” which Graseck says puts a dampener on gain on sale margins from here on in.

Lastly, over each of the past 3 quarters, SOFI has managed to double its total member base on a year-over-year basis, which along with product growth, Graseck believes is an “important leading indicator for the forward revenue growth trajectory.” For the quarter, the analyst expects 10% sequential growth and a 74% uptick from the same period last year, with members reaching 3.2 million. Member engagement should also “continue to increase,” with products per member growing from 1.45x to 1.49x, exhibiting year-over-year total products growth of 90% and landing at 4.8 million.

To this end, Graseck reiterated an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating for SOFI, although the shares get a new price target as the figure drops from $22 to $20. Nevertheless, investors will be sitting on gains of 63%, should the forecast go according to plan. (To watch Graseck’s track record, click here)

On Wall Street, most back the Morgan Stanley analyst’s take; the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 6 Buys vs. 2 Holds. The overall target remains at Graseck’s prior objective of $22. (See SoFi stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.

  • This Short Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long-Run

    Like it or not, the world's consumers are slowly shifting away from real meat to plant-based alternatives.

  • Exclusive: Drake Tapped for ‘Homecoming’ Event During Super Bowl Weekend

    The rapper is the first guest announced for the h.wood Group's Homecoming Weekend experience, which will feature appearances from celebs in music, fashion, sports, and entertainment

  • Nasdaq Tumbles as Bond Yields Spike, Oil Surges, Bitcoin Drops—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note topped 1.84% Tuesday, its highest level since January 2020. Investors anticipate multiple rate increases in 2022.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Yields Rise; Microsoft Stock Falls On Activision Deal; This Sector Gushes Higher

    The Dow Jones took a dive on rising yields. Microsoft stock was bludgeoned lower on a deal to buy Activision. Oil stocks were gushing higher.

  • WR Brenden Rice chooses USC Trojans over Oregon Ducks

    Former Colorado WR Brenden Rice chose the USC Trojans. Tough for Duck fans, who definitely wanted to see NFL legend Jerry Rice's son in Eugene.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f