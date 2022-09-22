Sofia Vergara dances, parties — and poses in a thong — with her Mini-Me niece in Miami

30
Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

She’s back - and always welcome.

We already know how much Sofia Vergara loves visiting Miami.

The “Modern Family” started out her career as a model here years ago and often posts throwback photos from her time in the Magic City.

Vergara also has relatives here, so another good reason to return beside the 24/7 bikini weather.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

On her Wednesday Instagram stories, the Colombian bombshell is seen out on a boat dancing on the deck and then partying at a club.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Reason for the celebration?

On a static post, Vergara tags her niece, Claudia Vergara, who apparently just turned 30.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara)

On yet another super festive post, you see the whole crew partied, complete with sky high cake and sparklers, at Baoli Miami in South Beach.

Seems the local influencer is the TV star’s very own Mini Me.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

On another post the “America’s Got Talent” judge, 50, shared a snap of her and Claudia (shot from behind, both in thongs), joking the younger woman was the new version of her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Both women look absolutely amazing and you can’t tell which one is which.

Vergara’s, um, cheeky caption with a laughing emoji: “Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92.”

Translation: “Old model from 1972 and new model from 1992.”

Recommended Stories