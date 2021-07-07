Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Los Angeles mansion vandalized, man arrested on felony charge

A Los Angeles mansion Sofia Vergara and her husband are currently renovating was hit by vandalism on the July 4th holiday.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News that officers responded to a "trespass suspect" at a mansion in the North Beverly Park region of the city on Sunday.

"On July 4 at 6:54 p.m. officers responded to a trespass suspect. They detained a man and he was arrested for vandalism," the official said. "He spray painted the exterior of the residence, causing damage to the property."

The suspect was arrested at 8:30 p.m. at the scene. The LAPD confirmed he was booked on a felony charge. Charges of vandalism become a felony if a certain amount of damage is caused. In this case, the LAPD official told Fox News, "The extent of the damage was pretty great."

TMZ first reported that the home targeted belonged to Vergara and Joe Manganiello , who wed in November 2015. The outlet, citing law enforcement sources, reports that the "Modern Family" alum and her husband were not home at the time of the incident.

Online records viewed by Fox News show that the suspect is 31 years old.

The suspect allegedly caused $100,000 in damages. TMZ reports that he used orange spray paint to vandalize the home which consisted of his social media handles. The man allegedly referred to Vergara as "mom," but reportedly has no ties to the actress, the report states.

A rep for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.