Sofia Vergara shares cheeky throwback photo in two-piece lingerie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Less than a week after the Billboard Music Awards, the biggest names in music convened on the red carpet once again, this time for the 2021 iHeartRadio Awards. And just like on Sunday — when Megan Fox, SZA, and Doja Cat debuted cut-out looks — attendees weren't afraid to show off some skin for Thursday night's occasion. This time around, in addition to the cut-out trend, there were also naked dresses, deep V-necks, ab-baring two-pieces, and more. Arguably the most revealing look of all was the first of three that Doja Cat wore for the evening. On the red carpet, the "Kiss Me More" singer walked in a sage green, silk-chiffon gown with an attached cape from Brandon Maxwell's fall '20 collection that was completely see-through. Underneath the ethereal look, she wore a matching pair of underwear briefs. Doja's on-stage look was also sheer, though in a more subtle way, while her final outfit was a complete 360 — a Miu Miu cocktail dress covered in cat illustrations and bows. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Megan Thee Stallion, who took home the award for Best Collaboration for "Savage," which she recorded with Beyoncé, wore an equally sexy dress for the show. To celebrate her eight nominations — the most of any recording artist in 2021 — the Grammy winner dressed for the trophies she wanted, in a gold, one-shoulder mini dress by Bryan Hearns. The custom dress featured a large, mesh-covered cut-out, and was paired with Levian jewelry and matching strappy sandals. Lil Nas X and Demi Lovato opted for suits, though neither would be safe for work. The "Old Town Road" singer chose an iridescent silver suit — which he wore without a shirt — from Selam Fessahaye, a white Telfar bag, and matching platform boots. Meanwhile, Lovato, with the help of stylist Siena Montesano, chose a purple, velvet suit from Dundas' fall '20 collection. Like Lil Nas X, she went sans shirt, choosing instead to cover up in diamonds by Graziela Gems and Effy Jewelry. Given that party dress season is approaching, we're expecting there to be plenty more revealing red carpet looks where these came from, to which, we say, bring it on.