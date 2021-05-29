Sofia Vergara shares cheeky throwback photo in two-piece lingerie

Mariah Haas
·1 min read

Sofia Vergara is more than ready for the summer.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old "Modern Family" alum took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her modeling days in the '90s.

In the snapshot, a blonde Vergara is seen rocking a blue lingerie set as she looks back at the camera.

"Another classy 90’s #tbt because summer is coming!!!!" she captioned the post.

SOFIA VERGARA SHARES RED HOT BIKINI THROWBACK

The post by the actress received over 200,000 likes and earned praise from her fans.

"Gorgeous," wrote one fan. "Stunning," said another.

Vergara is no stranger to strutting her stuff online, with the star sharing several bikini throwbacks earlier this year.

Most recently, Vergara shared another throwback photo from the '90s which featured the star wearing a red two-piece as she posed on a giant shoe chair.

"I forgot to post this #tbt yesterday but I also forgot where was this, for what was this or why I was doing this!!!!????" Vergara wondered in the caption.

