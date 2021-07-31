Sofia Vergara shows off bikini bod in hot pink swimsuit
Sofia Vergara showed off her toned bikini body Friday on Instagram.
The 49-year-old actress modeled a hot pink bikini in a mirror selfie.
"Ready pal weeekend!!" Vergara captioned the photo along with swimsuit emojis.
"#outdoors only," she added along with an emoji wearing a face mask.
SOFIA VERGARA SIZZLES IN THROWBACK BIKINI PHOTO
Vergara is no stranger to showing off her body online. While her latest post was a new photo, the "Modern Family" star often shares throwback posts on her social media.
The actress shared a sexy throwback lingerie photo back in May.
"Another classy 90’s #tbt because summer is coming!!!!" she captioned the post.
Prior to that throwback, Vergara shared a throwback bikini photo from the 2000s.
The first photo in the set featured Vergara wearing a string bikini adorned with flower embellishments. The second showed the actress close up in a pink top.
"#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s," Vergara captioned the photo with a collection of cactus emojis.