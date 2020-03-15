'Soft' closes, deep cleans, and 'distance learning': these are the 21 states that have closed K-12 schools amid coronavirus spread

The empty world language room is shown at Orange High School, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

Schools across the country will be closed in the coming days, weeks, and in some cases, months over attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While some states have left it up to districts to decide, 21 states and Washington, DC have announced the closure of schools statewide.

In addition to public schools, some state leaders have suggested or demanded private K-12 schools also close.

The spread of novel coronavirus has triggered a national state of emergency in the US as health officials encourage "social distancing" to slow the spread of COVID-19 — a process known as "flattening the curve."

Even in states like California, where schools haven't closed statewide, individual districts have announced complete shutdowns.

The Los Angeles Unified, San Diego Unified, Fresno Unified, and Long Beach Unified school districts — the four largest in California — announced on Friday they would be closed as a result of COVID-19, according to The New York Times. In total, more than 1,000,000 students from California are not in school as a result of the virus, the NYT reported.

Not all schools are closing. New York City, for example, which has the largest has K-12 population in the country — Los Angeles Unified accounts for the second-largest — has so far refused to shut down its schools, prompting rumors of a potential teacher "sick-out" as the teachers' union president called on New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio to cancel school, the New York Post reported. Schools with potential COVID-19 exposure remain open.

Here are states that have shut down schools in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Alabama schools will close from Wednesday, March 18 until at least April 6.

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey announced on March 14 schools will close in the coming days and will remain closed until April 6, according to the Alabama News Network.

Mackey said schools would remain open for three days next week in order to give parents added time to prepare for the closure.

"That gives parents three days extra to begin working on and thinking about child care," Mackey said. "We didn't want to do something that was too quick because we know parents need some time to make those decisions for their children."

Alaska officials closed all public schools to students until March 30.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday, March 13 that students in the state wouldn't return to school until March 30.

"What we're basically doing is expanding spring break," he said according to Alaska Public Media. "So during that time, there will be no students in the public schools. And there will be teachers and staff doing in-service, and doing work days during that time."

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced schools would be closed until March 27.

In a letter sent to Deleware school districts, Carney said there had been no instances of community spread in the state, though schools would be closed for at least two weeks "out of an abundance of caution."

"We will specifically prepare for the potential impact of extended school closures on Delaware children and their families," he wrote. "Public school leaders should also undertake a deep cleaning of their facilities during the two-week closure."