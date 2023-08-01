Soft-touch Britain punishes drivers while letting thieves get off scot-free

20 mph speed limit

I’ve just paid a £100 penalty imposed for driving at 26mph on a main road where the limit used to be 40 and was recently lowered to 20. Now I spend my time with eyes glued to the speedometer, which is hardly a safe way to drive, assuming safety is the purpose of these new impositions as opposed to raking in money for the Treasury.

A 20mph limit is warranted on residential streets where children are at risk. The problem is that it is not enforced on such roads because there are no cameras, so cars, vans and skip lorries hurtle along our leafy avenue with impunity. However, it is enforced on major roads, where cameras catch careful but unaware motorists who assume that they are below the limit because they have just been overtaken by a cyclist or mobility scooter. Reckless drivers will ignore the rules as they do all others.

Who decided to turn the whole of London into a 20mph zone and with what mandate? This trend is by no means confined to the capital. From next month, Wales will become almost entirely a 20mph area and cities such as Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool have all seen transport networks move towards blanket 20mph zones.

Speeding has always been enforced by the police using static cameras or, rarely nowadays, mobile patrols. But moves are afoot to give councils the authority to collect speeding fines just as they are already empowered to penalise those driving in bus lanes or in box junctions.

One London borough has recently taken these powers under an experimental traffic order, so how long before speeding is decriminalised, just as parking has been? Income from police speeding tickets normally goes to the Treasury, whereas money raised by council cameras can be ploughed back into the borough’s coffers. Parking fines, which until 1991 were enforced by the police, now bring in close to £1 billion for English local authorities in addition to the revenues.

What we have seen over the years, then, are motoring infractions once considered to be criminal become civil offences enforced by councils, which can impose a sanction – effectively a fine – normally associated with a felony.

Meanwhile, offences once considered serious are now dealt with by means of penalty notices. There was a time when theft was regarded as a serious crime, and it still carries a maximum jail term of seven years on indictment. Yet shoplifters who steal items worth less than £200 are routinely dealt with in the same way as motorists whose cars have remained too long in a parking space.

Shopkeepers are expected to police themselves with CCTV cameras, but even armed with this evidence they often get nowhere because of the effort involved. This has been a growing problem since 2004, when the scope of penalty notices for disorder was extended to include shop theft offences, putting them on the same footing as dropping litter. Theft became trivialised. This culture even spread to burglary, which is often dismissed as victimless if the house was empty and therefore not worth the attention of the police.

These are known as “low level offences” and yet they are no such thing. Both shop thefts and burglaries have victims who have either lost possessions or have had their homes violated. As Dame Sharon White, boss of John Lewis, said in a letter to this newspaper: “Shoplifting is never a victimless crime – it can have a big impact on people working in stores, and also drives up prices for genuine customers.”

In addition, most thefts and burglaries tend to be committed by a small number of repeat offenders so pursuing them is important. Yet across England and Wales last year, almost 80 per cent of burglaries went unsolved.

Now we are told things will change. Chief constables have pledged that the police will investigate every crime, provided there is “a reasonable lead” such as CCTV images – and at least that is a start since even those were often ignored. Where they will get the time to do this given that they also have to act as glorified social workers in many instances, however, is not entirely clear.

On top of that, the Government says that it will jail all the shoplifters, burglars and vandals the police are now going to arrest by changing the law to impose mandatory prison terms on prolific thieves. One minister said the Government would even build more prisons to accommodate all the additional inmates. The silly season really has arrived if they expect us to believe this.

Moreover, there is another big problem: the courts are so clogged up that there is little chance of a new cohort of potential defendants classed as “low-level offenders” being arraigned before a judge or magistrate for years.

The backlog of crown court cases stood at more than 60,000 in February, with nearly one third delayed for a year or more. The median time from an offence being committed to a case being completed is 100 days more than before the pandemic lockdowns. Magistrates have a backlog of 300,000. The Met Police said recently that Just Stop Oil protesters charged under public order laws will not be tried until 2025 at the earliest.

There is little point in promising new crackdowns on crime if it is not possible to try, let alone punish, offenders. We are in the grip of a criminal justice meltdown where both ends don’t work: just 6 per cent of all crimes are solved by police and the miscreants they do bring to book wait months or years to face the consequences. The old maxim that justice delayed is justice denied still applies.

This matters because public confidence in the system is essential to underpin the rule of law on which so much of our democracy rests. Everything is upside down: the criminal law has extended into areas where it never strayed, such as what people say or personal behaviour once constrained by social mores. At the same time, real crimes are dealt with like misdemeanours.

If law-abiding people think that they are being treated unfairly while criminals are getting away with it, then trust evaporates. This is compounded when solemn promises are made to do something about it in order to garner a headline and then nothing happens. I am not holding my breath, even if I am watching my speed.

