This softball coach surprised her team with life-changing news. Watch how they react.

Reuters

For months, the U.S. crisis over the debt limit has been a political abstraction. The U.S. Treasury's new June 1 estimated deadline for Congress to raise the debt ceiling or risk default has ratcheted up the heat on Washington's lawmakers to avert an economic crisis. If the U.S. government is set to run out of money to pay some of its bills by then, U.S. President Joe Biden and Republicans may have just seven working days to craft a deal.