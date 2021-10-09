Softball players take advantage of rain delay for impromptu slip-n-slide

Associated Press

Midfielder Weston McKennie, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson were left behind when the United States traveled to Panama on Friday for a World Cup qualifier. Steffen plays for Manchester City and Robinson for Fulham, and they would have had to quarantine when returning to Britain next week because Panama is on the U.K.'s red list of nations with high rates of COVID-19. McKennie played 90 minutes in the U.S. qualifying opener, a 0-0 draw at El Salvador.