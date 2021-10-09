Softball players take advantage of rain delay for impromptu slip-n-slide
Softball players with Charleston Southern University head to deal with rainy conditions on Oct. 7, so they made the most of the situation.
Softball players with Charleston Southern University head to deal with rainy conditions on Oct. 7, so they made the most of the situation.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is questionable on the Minnesota injury report.
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
Week 5 injury report is full of disparity as the Chargers have only two players with injury designations while half the Browns starting defense and much of the OL is listed questionable or out for Sunday's game:
She’s always taken care of her “track family,” and they think the world of her.
Harris English had to fix his tattered putter grip less than two hours before his Ryder Cup singles match after someone called in and reported what ended up being a non-conforming grip.
Back-to-back wins have the USMNT sitting pretty. Two more goals from 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi have fans downright giddy.
Lefty cracked out the same move from three weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship and it worked again.
Gophers running back Trey Potts remained hospitalized in Indiana on Thursday, five days after being rushed by ambulance from Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium. Asked for an update on Potts' condition, a Gophers spokesman referenced the team's statement from Monday, which said Potts is with his family in Indiana, receiving medical attention. Potts left the field Saturday after carrying the ball for 6 ...
They’re moving in together, people!
Experts are weighing in with their predictions for Penn State's road game at Iowa this weekend
Four days after the Mets parted ways with manager Luis Rojas, the team shook up its coaching staff in a significant way.
Who steps up to fill this hole?
"Never, never repeat it," said Tim Tebow, who was coached by Urban Meyer at the University of Florida and is close with the Meyer family
Ricardo Pepi and the United States men's national team shook off a goal-shy first half in the USMNT's 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
ESPN's FPI originally gave UGA a 63.2% chance of beating Auburn back in August. That number has since changed.
In a video recorded in the stands during Game 1 of the ALDS, someone pours beer on a Chicago White Sox fan before sucker punching him.
Midfielder Weston McKennie, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson were left behind when the United States traveled to Panama on Friday for a World Cup qualifier. Steffen plays for Manchester City and Robinson for Fulham, and they would have had to quarantine when returning to Britain next week because Panama is on the U.K.'s red list of nations with high rates of COVID-19. McKennie played 90 minutes in the U.S. qualifying opener, a 0-0 draw at El Salvador.
Jeanette Lee – nicknamed “The Black Widow” — revealed in February that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer
Want to master the hardest game ever invented? Want to become one of Minnesota's most promising golfers? Here are the golf tips you need to follow: 1. Build a time machine. 2. Go back to when you were six years old and take up the game while learning from your father, who is an instructor. 3. Practice and play seven or eight hours a day. 4. Approach the game with an optimism and enthusiasm ...