Softball-size rock thrown from I-83 overpass in York County hits car: state police

Someone threw a rock from an Interstate 83 overpass in northern York County over the weekend, and it crashed through the windshield of a vehicle, nearly hitting a person inside, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

And state police say this isn't the first time it has happened this month.

State police say the vehicle was heading south on the highway early Saturday morning when a "softball" sized rock crashed through the windshield and nearly struck the victim. It happened at the Reeser's Summit overpass in Fairview Township, a news release states.

State police reviewed cameras, and they showed two males walking away from the area, state police said.

State police say similar incidents happened around the same time on Oct. 6 and 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (717) 428-1011.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Softball-size rock thrown from I-83 overpass in York County hits car