Softball-sized hole found in Atlas Airline flight out of Miami

An Atlas Air Boeing 747 was headed to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico when it caught fire. File Photo by Paul Weatherman/Boeing/UPI

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration announced it was investigating an Atlas Air flight that had been seen "shooting flames" during an emergency in Miami on Thursday. A "softball-sized" hole had been found after the plane landed safely, according to several reports.

Atlas Air Flight 95 departed Miami International Airport at 10:11 p.m. on Thursday night and was only in the air about 20 minutes until it was turned around and landed safely in Miami.

The Atlas Air Boeing 747 was headed to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico, according to FlightAware.

NBC6 obtained the mayday calls from Flight 5Y095 to air traffic control.

"Mayday, mayday...We have an engine fire," the audio recording said. "Request access back to the airport. No, we'll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard."

Video posted on X shows the moment a witness captured flames coming from one of the engines of the plane.

According to Aviation Safety Network, the flight crew radioed Miami Departure and declared an emergency.

A post-flight inspection revealed a softball-size hole above one of the plane's engines, according to the site.

In a statement, Atlas Airlines said the flight had "landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA)."