SoftBank, Arm Move to Retake Control of China JV, Oust CEO

Ian King and Peter Elstrom
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiary Arm Ltd. are closing in on an agreement to regain control of the chipmaker’s China operations and oust its rogue chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the process.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Arm China’s board, which consists of representatives from SoftBank, Arm and Chinese investors, fired Allen Wu in 2020 for alleged conflicts of interest, but he has refused to leave. He has had physical possession of the company’s official seal and registration documents, allowing him to ignore directors and continue to run day-to-day operations.

Now the board, with support from authorities in China, is in the process of filing paperwork to have a new representative of the joint venture listed on an official government database and will get a new company stamp issued within days, said the people, asking not to be identified because the process hasn’t been made public.

The CEO job is then likely to be split between two people, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

The resolution is not finalized and could still change, the people said, adding that the companies have made progress on discussions with Wu repeatedly over the past two years only to have talks stall.

SoftBank declined to comment. Representatives for Arm and Wu didn’t immediately provide comment.

SoftBank’s shares rose about 1% in Tokyo trading on Thursday.

Wu’s enduring control has created thorny problems for SoftBank and founder Masayoshi Son during an already-tumultuous time. A recent deal to sell Arm to Nvidia Corp. fell apart under regulatory scrutiny, and SoftBank is now looking to float shares of the business in an initial public offering.

China is the largest market for semiconductors and a crucial part of Arm’s business as a provider of fundamental technology to the chip industry. Resolving control of the entity that distributes its products there would help remove one of the key uncertainties as SoftBank prepares for the Arm IPO.

Arm China is a joint venture between the U.K.-based company and Chinese investors. The group, up until this week, had failed to win support from Chinese authorities for their attempts to appoint new leadership of the entity, one of the people said.

Progress in the appeal to local authorities was sparked by a change in the structure of Arm China’s ownership. Arm Ltd. is shifting a chunk of its stake to parent SoftBank and revising how it accounts for the affiliate.

Arm will end up holding less than 20% of the Chinese venture and will treat it as an uncontrolled affiliate for accounting purposes. Under the arrangement, Arm China will be treated like any other license-paying customer -- rather than a fully controlled subsidiary.

SoftBank is planning its IPO of Arm, which the company bought in 2016, sometime before the end of the first quarter next year. The company is seeking a valuation of at least $60 billion for Arm in the IPO, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Arm’s designs and technology are ubiquitous, playing key roles in everything from the most powerful data-center chips to Apple Inc. iPhones and home appliances. Arm’s customer list includes many of the biggest names in technology, including Qualcomm Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Samsung Electronics Co.

(Updates with shares)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Graying of Canada's workforce threatens to worsen labor crunch

    Canadians nearing retirement outnumbered those entering the workforce by a record margin in 2021, census data released on Wednesday showed, raising fears the country's labor shortage could worsen in coming years. Although Statistics Canada expects the gap to shrink before growing again around 2036, it warned that working-age Canadians' share of the population was falling. "We have reached a stage where the working-age population has never been older," said Julien Bérard-Chagnon, senior analyst with Statistics Canada's Centre for Demography.

  • The 6 most burning questions that Twitter employees, investors, and users have for Elon Musk

    Will there be layoffs? Will he move Twitter's HQ to Austin? Can employees still work remotely? There's plenty of uncertainty to go around right now.

  • Intuit Sued After Hackers Stole Crypto from Customers

    A class-action lawsuit was filed against Intuit, a software company, after its email marketing service was hacked and cyber criminals stole cryptocurrencies from Trezor users. The hackers deployed a phishing attack on March 26 and gained entry into the crypto wallets that are sold by Trezor, a Czech company, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California in San Jose, California.

  • Global inflation to stay stubbornly high as wrecked supply chains persist - Reuters poll

    The global streak of high inflation is far from over and aggressive monetary policy tightening will fall short in taming price pressures to mandated levels as broken supply chains are unlikely to mend anytime soon, Reuters polls showed. Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a further straining of rampant supply chain disruptions. Analysis of global inflation data and the New York Federal Reserve's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI), which gauges supply distortions, showed there is a stronger correlation now between supply chain disruptions and inflation than before the pandemic, particularly in the UK, the euro zone and the United States.

  • Tear gas fired at Ukrainian protest in Kherson

    STORY: Protesters waved Ukrainian flags and chanted against Volodymyr Saldo, the former mayor of Kherson who has been re-appointed by Russian forces occupying the region.The sound of small explosions is audible in the distance while people walked away from an area where smoke was smoke rising.The location of the video was verified through the configuration of the buildings, which matched existing street view photography.Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday (April 26) said its forces had “liberated” the entire Kherson region, the Interfax news agency said.

  • Singapore Seeks to Finish Noble Group Probe by Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore authorities aim to conclude their probe of commodity trader Noble Group Ltd. and its subsidiary for potential breaches by the third quarter, with investigations now at an advanced stage.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Coll

  • Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are once again outperforming the stock market. Apple is one big reason but these other 10 stocks also helped

    DEEP DIVE During the long, tech-driven bull market, you may have seen more than one article suggesting Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s investing style was no longer valid. With Buffett leading the conglomerate’s annual meeting on April 30, this is a good time to take a fresh look at Berkshire’s performance.

  • Stocks in Sri Lanka Rebound as World Bank to Grant Financial Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka stocks rallied, marking their first day of gains since April 5, after the World Bank said it will allocate funds to ease the nation’s economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets

  • U.K. Retailers Had Poor April as Cost of Living Crisis Deepened

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetU.K. retailers had another poor month in April as the cost-living-cru

  • Samsung Elec sees component shortages persisting in H2, solid server chip demand

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 51% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by robust data centre demand for high-margin memory chips, but cautioned that component shortages will likely continue in the second half. Samsung said demand for server chips is expected to be solid in the second half, but the pace at which component shortages are resolved will need constant monitoring. Operating profit at the world's top memory chip and smartphone maker rose to 14.1 trillion won ($11.1 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, from 9.38 trillion won a year earlier.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.