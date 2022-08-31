SoftBank’s Arm Is Suing Qualcomm for Licensing and Trademark Violations

Ian King
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. sued Qualcomm Inc. for breach of contract and trademark infringement, setting up a legal showdown between the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip company and one of its biggest customers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The conflict centers on Qualcomm’s acquisition of chip startup Nuvia Inc. last year. That business developed chip designs using Arm licenses and they can’t be transferred to Qualcomm without permission, according to the suit filed in the US District Court in Delaware. Nuvia’s licenses were terminated in February after negotiations failed to reach a resolution, Arm said.

Qualcomm and Arm are two of the world’s most influential chip companies, and their standoff is bound to be closely watched in the industry. San Diego-based Qualcomm is the biggest maker of the processors and modems used in smartphones. But like many others in the chip industry, it relies on an instruction set from UK-based Arm, a company that has created much of the underlying technology for mobile electronics. An instruction set is the basic computer code that chips use to run software such as operating systems.

“Because Qualcomm attempted to transfer Nuvia licenses without Arm’s consent, which is a standard restriction under Arm’s license agreements, Nuvia’s licenses terminated in March 2022,” Arm said in a statement. “Before and after that date, Arm made multiple good faith efforts to seek a resolution.”

Qualcomm said its licenses with Arm cover custom-designed processors, something that the complaint ignores.

“Arm’s lawsuit marks an unfortunate departure from its longstanding, successful relationship with Qualcomm,” the company said in a statement. “Arm has no right, contractual or otherwise, to attempt to interfere with Qualcomm’s or Nuvia’s innovations.”

Qualcomm acquired Nuvia to beef up its technology and allow it to field more powerful chips. It’s part of a broader strategy by Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon to decrease his company’s reliance on the smartphone industry and grab a share of the laptop chip market and -- eventually -- the lucrative server processor business. But the suit threatens to hamper those efforts.

The Nuvia acquisition took place while Arm was itself the subject of a takeover attempt by Nvidia Corp., which planned to buy it from SoftBank for $40 billion. Qualcomm’s CEO was vocal in opposing that deal, saying it would compromise Arm’s independence in the chip industry. Nvidia abandoned the purchase in February after the US Federal Trade Commission sued to block it.

Qualcomm shares fell 1.6% to $132.27 on Wednesday in New York. They’ve lost 28% of their value this year, in line with a broader rout for chip stocks.

Arm was acquired in 2016 by SoftBank, which is now preparing to spin it off in an initial public offering. Arm’s customer list already includes the biggest names in technology, which have embraced its designs because they’re relatively inexpensive to use and require less power. After gaining a foundation in mobile devices, Arm’s innovations are now increasingly part of computers.

Companies such as Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS are using Arm’s technology as the basis for in-house chip designs, allowing them to break Intel Corp.’s hold on the market for data-center server processors. Such chips can sell for more than $10,000 each.

Arm has two types of customers: companies that use its designs as the basis for their chips and ones that create their own semiconductors and only license the Arm instruction set. Qualcomm has had both kinds of arrangements with Arm over the years, but the Nuvia deal is part of a push to design more of its chips itself. Arm is arguing that the Nuvia products still rely on technology that Qualcomm hasn’t negotiated the right to.

Arm acts a traffic cop on the use of technology by verifying each new processor’s compatibility. That gives it a unique window into what companies are doing across the industry. It should also allow it to see whether Qualcomm chips include work done by Nuvia ahead of its acquisition. According to Arm, anything created under those canceled licenses should have been destroyed.

In May, Qualcomm asked Arm for verification of a new processor core.

“Based on the timing and circumstances surrounding Qualcomm’s request, discovery is likely to show that Qualcomm’s processor core design is based on or in part the processor core design developed under the prior Nuvia licenses,” the suit said.

Qualcomm is no stranger to licensing disputes. The company gets a large chunk of its profit from selling the rights to its own technology -- a key part of mobile wireless communications. Its customers include Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc., the two biggest smartphone makers.

Qualcomm emerged victorious in 2019 from a wide-ranging legal fight with Apple. It also won a court decision on appeal against the US Federal Trade Commission, which alleged that the company was using predatory licensing activities.

(Updates Qualcomm response in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pemex Oil Trading Head Leaves Ahead of Key Talks With Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Armando Mejia Sanchez, the head of crude oil at the trading arm of Mexico’s state-owned oil firm Pemex, is retiring, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to Bu

  • Credit Suisse Faces $4.1 Billion Capital Gap, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG faces a capital gap of at least 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.1 billion) to improve its financial strength, fund its restructuring and support growth, according to Deutsche Bank AG.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysThe size of any equity raise

  • Zambia Gets IMF Bailout, Marking Progress for G-20 Debt Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Zambia has won International Monetary Fund board approval for a $1.3 billion support package, a important step toward the nation restructuring its debt and a boost for the global effort to help indebted developing nations. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysJeremy

  • Japan Aug factory activity growth drops to near one-year low - PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity grew at its weakest rate in nearly a year in August, as businesses took a hit from worsening conditions in the global economy and declining demand from China and South Korea. The weaker expansion sends a warning sign about the outlook for global growth to policymakers hoping that the world's third-largest economy will benefit from stronger trade. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 51.5 in August from a final 52.1 in the prior month.

  • US Gets Warrant to Seize Boeing 737 Owned by Russia’s Lukoil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government is seeking to seize a Boeing 737 aircraft owned by Russian oil company Lukoil PJSC for allegedly violating sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks

  • Wage growth, skilled migration in focus as Australia kicks off jobs summit

    Wage growth and skilled migration are set to dominate the Australian government's jobs summit as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged compromises between employers and unions to tackle the country's key economic challenges. Amid widespread staff shortages and a clamour from businesses to raise the country's immigration intake, Albanese on Thursday said Australia would create 180,000 more fee-free seats for students looking to gain technical skills in a A$1.1 billion ($752 million) package. The recently-elected centre-left Labor government is hoping to find solutions for soaring inflation and the fall in real wages during the two-day meet, with Albanese saying "compromises will need to be negotiated, sacrifices will need to be made."

  • Treasury Two-Year Yield Tops 3.5% for First Time Since 2007

    (Bloomberg) -- The yield on the benchmark two-year Treasury note climbed to 3.5% for the first time since 2007 as traders priced in more Federal Reserve policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe two-ye

  • AMD Continues to Encroach on Intel's Market Share

    The semiconductor company is gearing up for the launch of its Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 series in late September

  • S.Korea Aug factory activity shrinks by most in two years - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity shrank in August by the sharpest pace in two years, on weakening demand amid high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally-adjusted 47.6 in August from 49.8 in July, remaining below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction in factory activity for a second month and hitting the lowest since July 2020. "Firms often commented on concerns that the economy would continue to perform poorly amid weak demand and challenging global economic conditions," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Oil Extends Longest Losing Streak Since 2020 on Slowdown Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil kicked off September lower as concern that a global slowdown will hurt energy demand overshadowed bullish drivers including a sizable draw in US crude stockpiles and a potential cut in OPEC+ supply.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Supe

  • After a golden era at Snap and other tech firms, it's back to reality for workers

    The pandemic was a great time to be a tech worker, as business boomed, working remotely became standard and perks flowed like water. Now, things look less certain.

  • US Selects JD.com, Baidu, NetEase, Yum China After Alibaba For Audit Inspection

    U.S. regulators have chosen e-commerce major JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: J.D.) and KFC operator Yum China Holdings, Inc (NYSE: YUMC), among other U.S.-listed Chinese companies, for audit inspection starting next month, Reuters reports. Both are in the first batch of Chinese firms for inspection in Hong Kong by the U.S. audit watchdog. Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) also feature in the audit inspection list, Bloomberg reports. The regulators informed the accounting firm, inclu

  • JPMorgan’s Frankfurt Offices Searched in Tax Case

    The move by German prosecutors marked the latest expansion of a long-running tax-fraud probe involving several U.S. banks.

  • From ‘Blonde’ to ‘Bones and All,’ Get to Know These Must-Listen Audiobooks Before the Films Come Out

    It’s fall film festival season and there’s a whole new crop of literary-minded films coming to screens through the rest of the year. Since the films that premiere at festivals like Telluride, Venice, Toronto and New York are the ones that fill awards nominations lists a few months later, the festivals provide an early peek […]

  • Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Is About To Turn The Corner

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Helloworld Travel Limited's ( ASX:HLO ) business as it appears the company...

  • Tencent Targets About $14.5 Billion in Divestments, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has set a soft target of divesting about 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) of its $88 billion listed equity portfolio this year as it shifts strategy, the Financial Times reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Move

  • Costco Deals Ripe for the Pillage in the “Treasure Hunt”

    You don’t have to be a pirate to go on this Treasure Hunt, where you can buy $55,000 diamond rings, $650 Wagyu filets or a $35 fur trapper hat. But hurry – supplies are limited (really).

  • U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

    (Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in China. Nvidia shares fell 6.6% after hours. The company said the ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with completion of developing the H100, the flagship chip Nvidia announced this year.

  • T-Mobile Makes a Bold Claim About AT&T, Verizon

    AT&T , T-Mobile and Verizon are the main players in the mobile world, and lately T-Mobile has been leaning hard on entertainment in order to attract the attention of new customers. What Is T-Mobile's Latest Move? T-Mobile has introduced a discount for seniors as part of its ongoing Carrier Callout Program.

  • The 20 best Labor Day TV sales worth shopping right now at Walmart, Amazon and Target — as low as $90

    These are the best Labor Day TV sales you can shop right now from brands like Sony, LG, VIZIO and more. Prices start at just $90!