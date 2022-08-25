SoftBank-Backed Agri Startup Turns Unicorn With $2.7 Billion Tag

Sohee Kim
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean agriculture and food trading platform Tridge Co. raised 50 billion won ($37 million) at a 3.6 trillion won valuation, becoming the latest billion-dollar startup in SoftBank Group Corp.’s stable.

DS Asset Management was the sole investor in the Seoul-based company’s Series D financing, joining earlier backers including SoftBank Ventures and Forest Partners and taking Tridge’s cumulative funding to 150 billion won.

Founded in 2015 by Shin Hoshik, a former senior portfolio manager for Korea’s $200 billion sovereign wealth fund, Tridge has grown into a global platform for food and commodity trading with about 28,000 sellers and 100,000 buyers. It also operates a fulfillment service that distributes food and other products in 90 countries, saying it helps customers save about 20% on logistics and trading costs. About nine-tenths of its clients are foreign retailers.

Tridge -- an amalgam of “transaction” and “bridge” -- plans to use the funds to expand overseas and establish new services, it said in a statement to Bloomberg News. It said it seeks to solve problems ranging from supply chain disruption to agricultural inflation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

