SoftBank-Backed Coupang Jumps in Debut After $4.6 Billion IPO
(Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. delivered the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.’s and then rose -- briefly -- to become a $100 billion company in its trading debut.
Coupang opened trading in New York Thursday at $63.50 a share, an 81% jump from the price in its upsized $4.6 billion IPO Wednesday. The shares were up 58% to $55.29 at 12:58 p.m., giving it a market value of about $95 billion.
The offering by Coupang further accelerated the pace of IPOs on U.S. exchanges this year, elevating the total raised to more than $114 billion, compared with $180 billion in all of last year, itself a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s IPO was also the biggest by any Asia-based company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.
Coupang and its investors sold 130 million shares for $35 each in the IPO, after marketing them for $32 to $34 apiece. Late in the process, the selling stockers increased the shares they were selling to 30 million from 20 million. The previous price range had been boosted from $27 to $30 earlier.
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. is Coupang’s biggest shareholder. In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.
Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.
The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. led the offering. Coupang shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.
