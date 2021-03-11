SoftBank-Backed Coupang Jumps in Debut After $4.6 Billion IPO

Crystal Tse and Julia Fioretti
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. delivered the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.’s and then rose -- briefly -- to become a $100 billion company in its trading debut.

Coupang opened trading in New York Thursday at $63.50 a share, an 81% jump from the price in its upsized $4.6 billion IPO Wednesday. The shares were up 58% to $55.29 at 12:58 p.m., giving it a market value of about $95 billion.

The offering by Coupang further accelerated the pace of IPOs on U.S. exchanges this year, elevating the total raised to more than $114 billion, compared with $180 billion in all of last year, itself a record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s IPO was also the biggest by any Asia-based company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.

Coupang and its investors sold 130 million shares for $35 each in the IPO, after marketing them for $32 to $34 apiece. Late in the process, the selling stockers increased the shares they were selling to 30 million from 20 million. The previous price range had been boosted from $27 to $30 earlier.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. is Coupang’s biggest shareholder. In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.

Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.

The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. led the offering. Coupang shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Coupang Handpicked Few Investors to Buy Into Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc. handpicked fewer than 100 investors to participate in its $4.6 billion initial public offering, a rare move that shut out many potential shareholders from the year’s largest U.S. listing, people familiar with the matter said.The South Korean e-commerce company allocated the top 25 investors about 80% of the deal, a higher proportion than most IPOs, according to the people. An unusually large amount of investors who put in orders weren’t allocated any stock, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.While companies typically want to pick funds that are likely to hold for the long term, they usually let in a broader range of investors. The concentrated nature of the deal illustrates how Coupang wanted to have greater control of its U.S. debut and how the market is red-hot for new technology offerings.Shares of Coupang surged 63% in early trading Thursday to $57.03, valuing the company at $98 billion. “We were fortunate to have demand from a lot of great investors and we didn’t have room for all of the great investors out there,” Coupang’s founder and chief executive officer, Bom Kim, said in an interview Thursday. “I think we’re going to be going forward now with a wonderful group of investors, new investors as well, who who share that long term vision and strategy.”The company sold some of the shares to investors who were existing backers of the company, the people said. Coupang and its management played an outsized role in choosing which funds were let into the deal, according to the people. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was lead arranger on the IPO.“This is not true. We worked closely with our bankers on this,” a representative for Coupang said. A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.The retailer’s IPO is the biggest on a U.S. exchange since Uber Technologies Inc. raised $8.1 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s offering is also the biggest by any Asian company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coupang's stock soars above pricing of upsized IPO, boosting market cap to just below $100 billion

    Shares of Korea-based ecommerce site Coupang Inc. blasted out of the gate Thursday, as they opened 81.4% above their initial public offering price. The company's 130 million share IPO, up from a previous plan of 120 million shares, of which 100 million shares was from the company and 20 million shares were from selling stockholders, priced at $35. That was above the expected range of between $32 and $34 a share. The stock's first trade was at $63.50 at 12:27 p.m. Eastern for 8.2 million shares. It has since pulled back to trade 63.4% above its IPO price. With about 1.72 billion shares outstanding after the IPO, the company's market capitalization at current prices is about $97.97 billion. The stock showing for the IPO came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 4.1% and the S&P 500 rallied 1.4%.

  • Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, debuts on NYSE

    The biggest IPO in years is rolling out Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange where Coupang, the South Korean equivalent of Amazon in the U.S., or Alibaba in China, will begin trading under the ticker “CPNG." It's actually the largest initial public offering from an Asian company since Alibaba went public about seven years ago. Coupang has raised about $4.6 billion, outsizing last month's $2 billion capital raise by the dating app Bumble.

  • Coupang Stock Soars As Trading In The Korean E-Commerce Company Begins

    Investor interest is high for the initial public offering of Coupang, the largest e-commerce company in South Korea and a rival to Amazon and Alibaba. The Coupang IPO trades Thursday.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As 737 Max Orders Pick Up?

    Boeing is still posting steep losses, and some 777 jets have been grounded. But the 737 Max is back in service. Is Boeing stock a good buy now?

  • SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. and a group of existing shareholders have raised $4.6 billion in an enlarged offering, making it one of the biggest listings by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange.Coupang priced 130 million shares at $35 each on Wednesday, above a marketed range of $32 to $34 apiece, the company said in a statement.The retailer’s IPO is the biggest on a U.S. exchange since Uber Technologies Inc. raised $8.1 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s offering is also the biggest by any Asia-based company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.Coupang and its existing shareholders had planned to sell 120 million shares. The previous range had been boosted from $27 to $30 earlier, signaling strong demand from investors.At $35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of about $60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. The company sold 100 million new shares while existing investors offloaded 30 million shares, up from the additional 20 million.SoftBank’s ReturnJapanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., its biggest shareholder, has reaped a gain of more than $16 billion from the IPO, burnishing the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son in picking successful startups even after a number of missteps.In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Coupang shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.(Updates with official pricing in first and second paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2021

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • You Might Be Missing The 1,300% GameStop Rally — And Not Know It

    Small "value" stocks are on fire this year, and GameStop is the hottest one of the bunch. But don't assume if you own a small value ETF you're covered.

  • What's Next for Cloudflare?

    A Real Money subscriber recently sent me an email about the price action of Cloudflare, Inc. , the web infrastructure and website security company. We last reviewed NET on Dec. 21 where we wrote that, "NET went higher after our recommendation to sell so we left money on the table.

  • Power Corp.’s Mackenzie Starts Private Credit Fund for Retail Market

    (Bloomberg) -- IGM Financial Inc.’s Mackenzie Investments unit has launched a new fund to sell private credit to retail investors, a move that aims to capitalize on one of its recent acquisitions.Mackenzie’s new fund invests most of its capital in Northleaf Capital Partners’ senior secured private lending program for institutional investors. The fund also incorporates Mackenzie’s own active high-yield and floating-rate income ETFs.The fund is meant to give retail investors a way to benefit from direct-lending transactions, which often offer higher yields with lower default and loss rates, said Michael Schnitman, Mackenzie’s head of alternative investments. The fund helps investors diversify by letting them access private companies, he said. In return, holders give up some liquidity compared with traditional retail funds.The fund is Mackenzie’s first collaboration with Northleaf, in which the mutual fund firm and Great-West Lifeco Inc. bought a 49.9% voting stake last year for C$245 million ($194 million). Toronto-based Northleaf is a private-markets investment firm with $15 billion in committed capital.The new fund, called the Mackenzie Northleaf Private Credit Fund, features a C$25,000 minimum investment and allows monthly purchases and quarterly redemptions with no hard lockup.Winnipeg, Manitoba-basedIGM Financial, which reported C$243.5 billion in assets under management and advisement as of Feb. 28, is controlled by Power Corp. of Canada.IGM shares rose 1.5% to C$38.52 at 10:54 a.m. in Toronto. The stock is up 12% this year, compared with an 8.1% gain for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Transat Seeks $398 Million as Air Canada Deal Hangs by a Thread

    (Bloomberg) -- With its purchase by Air Canada in jeopardy, tour operator Transat AT Inc. said it’s exploring a government emergency loan that could come as early as this month.Montreal-based Transat said Thursday that it’s looking for at least C$500 million ($398 million) in long-term financing to cover its needs in case the transaction, which is still under European Union review, falls through. One of the options is the government’s Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility, known as LEEFF, which has been used by only one airline as the industry negotiates for a bailout program including cheaper loans.A LEEFF agreement has been in the cards for a long time, but “now we’re pushing faster,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said on a call with analysts. “And they are working with us faster, to be sure that we’re going have the cash necessary to continue the organization if the deal doesn’t go through.”The company is also in talks with other parties, including Quebec’s investment arm, he said.Air Canada agreed to buy Transat, one of Canada’s largest sellers of vacation packages, in June 2019 and later raised its bid to C$18 a share to win over recalcitrant shareholders and seal a friendly deal. After the coronavirus pandemic struck, they revised the deal down to C$5 a share in cash or 0.2862 Air Canada shares, valuing Transat at about C$200 million.Transat shares rose 2.5% to C$5.68 at 12:27 p.m. on Thursday. Air Canada rose 4% to C$29.85. At the latter price, a Transat investor receiving Air Canada shares would get C$8.54 worth of stock.The deal has been thrown into doubt by regulators, with the EU failing to approve it by a Feb. 15 deadline. Air Canada declined to extend the deadline -- meaning that the transaction is still alive but either company has the legal right to walk away from it.Although an EU response is expected in the first half of the year, “at one point, one party or the two parties could say ‘Listen we will never go through that, and we will do what we have to do,’” Eustache said. “Something can happen tomorrow so we want to be sure that we will be ready.”The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of C$2.89 per share on Thursday. Revenue fell 94% from a year ago.Strings AttachedTransat suspended all regular flights on Jan. 29 after the Canadian government asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean and toughened quarantine rules for returning passengers. The company said it expects to resume flights in mid-June.In an effort to preserve cash, Transat had previously cut its schedule, returned some leased planes early and negotiated better payment terms with suppliers, while using a government wage subsidy to help pay staff. It had C$302.8 million in cash at the end of January, less than half of what it had a year earlier.A LEEFF agreement could replace a C$250 million short-term credit facility that expires on June 30. Funding would come mostly in the form of an unsecured facility that carries a 5% interest rate in the first year and rises afterward, according to the government agency running the program. There are also strings attached, including the possibility that the government would take an equity stake.At the same time, it would let Transat give passengers vouchers to make up for canceled flights, instead of having to reimburse them under a government bailout plan, Eustache said. The company would need the financing for two to three years, he said.If parties agreed on a broader industry aid package, which has been in discussion since November, Transat would participate, he said.Eustache bristled at comments, including by the Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec pension, that Transat needs to find a Plan B.One possibility is a takeover by Pierre Karl Peladeau, the chief executive officer of Quebecor Inc., who previously made an offer for Transat through his investment company. In a news release, Transat said it had no evidence of committed financing, adding that it could undertake discussions with Peladeau’s firm only if the agreement with Air Canada was terminated.“There is no need to worry about a plan B,” Eustache said. “A lot of work is being done in the background, and all of it will come into the foreground if and when the time is ripe.”(Updates throughout, including comments from CEO on earnings call)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shut shops cut Zara owner's profit by almost 70%

    Zara-owner Inditex says 2020 profits slumped nearly 70% to just over 1.3 billion dollars. That was a steeper fall than forecast, with the firm hit by global lockdowns and weak demand. Though sales have rebounded in China, lockdowns persist in much of Europe and the U.S..Inditex says around 15% of its stores were still shut as of early March. A surge in online sales offered some compensation. The world's biggest clothing retailer has also trimmed its inventory and got rid of some stores. 751 shops have already gone, out of a targeted 1,200. The company is focusing on flagship locations, where it can serve both online and in-person customers. Inditex may also take some comfort from results at arch-rival H&M. Over the 12 months to November its profits were down 88%.

  • Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

    Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72 per cent effective against Covid-19

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Coronavirus: India hunts for new strains as Covid wave looms

    India is scaling up efforts to find new variants before they could wreak havoc in the community.

  • Dak Prescott signed a monster $160 million contract, but his next deal could be even more mind-blowing

    Dak Prescott's new deal includes $126 million in guaranteed money. His next deal will likely be even richer.

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation bloc, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.