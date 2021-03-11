SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

1 / 3

SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

Crystal Tse and Julia Fioretti
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. priced its initial public offering above a targeted range to raise $4.2 billion based on the planned size of the share sale, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In one of the biggest listings by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange, Coupang priced its shares at $35 each on Wednesday, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

The company and its existing shareholders had planned to sell 120 million shares for $32 to $34 apiece. That range had been boosted earlier from $27 to $30, signaling strong demand from investors.

A representative for Coupang declined to comment.

At $35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of about $60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. The company is selling 100 million new shares while existing investors are offloading 20 million shares. The IPO price was reported earlier by Dow Jones.

SoftBank’s Return

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., its biggest shareholder, is poised to reap a gain of about $16 billion from the IPO, burnishing the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son in picking successful startups even after a number of missteps.

In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.

Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.

The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Coupang shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank-backed Coupang boosts IPO price, aims for $58 billion valuation

    The company's stock market launch is poised to be the largest IPO in New York by a foreign company since Alibaba Group's mega listing in 2014, and underscores unprecedented investor appetite for technology companies, which have seen sales skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seoul-based e-commerce firm was founded in 2010 by Harvard graduate Bom Suk Kim. It made a splash in Korea with its "Rocket Delivery" service that promised delivery within 24 hours, shaking family-owned retail conglomerates including Shinsegae and Lotte.

  • Coupang IPO Looks Like A Blockbuster For Korean E-Commerce Company

    Investor interest is high for the initial public offering of Coupang, the largest e-commerce company in South Korea and a rival to Amazon and Alibaba. The Coupang IPO trades Thursday.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sunrun Soars, GE Gains, and the Nasdaq Goes Nowhere

    Stocks are mixed as the House of Representative appears set to give final approval to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief spending package.

  • South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Builds Pilot Platform for Central Bank Digital Currency

    The Seoul-based bank built the blockchain-based platform in preparation for a role as intermediary should a digital won be launched.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy: Microsoft Looms As Bigger Threat Amid Shift To Cloud

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Rise As Techs, Bonds Bounce; Apple, Tesla, Baidu Take Early Leads

    Chips, EVs, solar and China names led stocks higher Tuesday, as Microsoft and Apple set the pace among techs on the Dow.

  • Dr. Fauci Says This is One Thing You Shouldn’t Do Right Now

    Now that many Americans have gotten their coronavirus vaccine, it’s starting to feel like “normal” is getting closer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agrees that we’re getting closer to the end—but has a caveat, along with a warning about one thing you shouldn’t do right now. Read on for five main takeaways from his latest interview with KNX-1070 Newsradio—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Said Travel is Still Dangerous After Vaccination “The CDC came out today with the first in a series of recommendations that they are going to make regarding vaccinated people,” said Dr. Fauci. “The thing they came out with today was what a vaccinated person can do with another vaccinated person in the setting of the home. And secondly, with a vaccinated person can do with an unvaccinated person, whether that person is a low risk or a high risk individual, quite soon, you're going to see formal recommendations about traveling about whether or not once you're vaccinated, you really can go safely travel. Certainly everybody that travels should be wearing a mask. So I would think of a person has to travel—and remember now traveling is discouraged because of the level of infection and community, but many people just have to travel—so if you're vaccinated and you're traveling, you still should wear a mask for the simple reason that you have to wear a mask when you get on a plane and when you get on a train, but more granular description about what you can do in the arena of travel, we'll be coming out reasonably shortly from the CDC.” Keep reading for his other essential advice. 2 Dr. Fauci Says the Light at the End of the Tunnel is Getting Closer “The tunnel gets shorter and shorter as more people get vaccinated,” said Dr. Fauci. “We are in an interesting situation right now where we had the worst surge nationwide. I mean, individual States did it a little bit differently, peaked and then started coming down now in a very sharp decline, but the last week or so, it's kind of plateaued as opposed to sharply, continuing to come down. That always leads to the caveat in everything we say, when we say, now's not the time to think that we've won this war, we still have to do things including importantly, to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can. The President has said, and it's going to happen that way, that by the time we get to the end of May, we will have enough vaccines to vaccinate everybody in the country who can be vaccinated.” 3 Dr. Fauci Said We Need to Vaccinate Everyone in an Equitable Way For This to Work “The critical issue is how do you get the vaccine into the arms of people as quickly and as expeditiously, as particularly concentrating on equity so that when you have brown and black people who suffer disproportionately from the epidemic, both from getting infected and from getting serious consequences, how do you get the vaccine to them the sooner? And the more effectively we get people vaccinated in an equitable manner, that tunnel is going to get shorter and shorter, and that light is going to get brighter and brighter.” 4 Dr. Fauci Said We Need to Get Over Vaccine Hesitancy “I've been dealing with people who have various interpretations of the importance of vaccines,” said Dr. Fauci. “There are a couple of issues that are going on that are that complicate [matters]. First of all, there are people who don't want to get vaccinated because they are completely against vaccines in general. That's a small fraction of people. Other people have hesitancy because of logical questions that they're asking that we're trying to answer. Like, did you guys go too fast?” He wants you to know there’s been “science that went on for decades or more before the vaccine was developed.” RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 5 Dr. Fauci Wants to Go to a Ballgame Again—Who Doesn’t! Like the rest of us, Dr. Fauci says, “I want to see a good movie in a movie theater, I want to see Hamilton again in the theater, but I also want to go to a ball game. That's where I want to have my frankfurter and my beer.” Until then, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Libyan parliament backs unity government, advancing peace plan

    Libya's long-divided parliament on Wednesday approved an interim government mandated to bring the fractured country together after a decade of chaos and violence, and to oversee elections in December as part of a U.N.-backed peace plan. The parliament's approval of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh's cabinet by 132 votes to two against, at a session in a war-battered frontline city, represents the biggest opportunity in years for a resolution to Libya's conflict. On the ground, Libya's streets, businesses and state institutions remain in the shadow of myriad armed factions and split between two rival administrations, while foreign powers backing either side have kept their guns in place.

  • China and Russia have agreed to build a lunar space station together, snubbing NASA's plans for joint space exploration

    The Chinese and Russian governments have signed an agreement build a lunar space station together that will be "open to all countries."

  • Homebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters

    U.S.-listed Chinese EV manufacturers could make a beeline to the Hong Kong stock exchange, following in the footsteps of the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com, Inc. (NYSE: JD). What Happened: NYSE-listed Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV), and Nasdaq-listed Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are eyeing secondary listings in the Hong Kong stock exchange, Reuters reported early Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. See also: How to Buy Nio Stock The three companies are seeking to offload a minimum of 5% of their increased share capital in Hong Kong, with the combined proceeds from the offerings estimated at around $5 billion, the report said. The trio has already set in motion talks with advisors regarding the listings, it added. The speculated move reportedly aims at capitalizing on the increased interest among Asian investors for quality, trusted names. The listings could happen as early as the middle of 2020, the report said. The spokespersons for Nio and Xpeng declined to comment on the report when contacted by Benzinga. Related Link: Is The Nio Sell-Off Overdone? Why It's Important: EV manufacturers are operating in an investment-intensive industry that necessitates huge cash reserves to expand their product and service offerings and pursue innovation to stay relevant in the industry. Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto had all raised massive amounts of capital through follow-on offerings in December. Nio raised $2.6 billion by offering 68 million ADSs, XPeng mobilized about $2.5 billion and Li Auto about $1.4 billion. Aside of equity offerings, Nio has relied on debt offerings and strategic investments by investors in the past to raise cash. In mid-January, XPeng announced a 12.8-billion-yuan ($1.96 billion) credit facility with a consortium of Chinese banks. Alibaba set the ball rolling in this direction when it opted for a secondary listing in Hong Kong in late 2019. Apprehensions over access to capital from the U.S. market amid the deteriorating relationship between China and the U.S. and the quest to tap into the growing investor interest in Asia are serving as driving factors. Incidentally, Chinese search engine Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has reportedly received regulatory approval to begin proceedings toward Hong Kong listing. Shares of Nio, XPeng and Li Auto have all taken a severe beating in recent sessions and are trading off their record highs amid the tech and related-sector sell-off and worries concerning valuations. Nio closed Monday's session down 7.61% to $35.21, XPeng slipped 3.96% to $26.92 and Li Auto plunged 5.03% to $21.33. Related Link: XPeng Beats Q4 Revenues, Guides For Strong Q1 Deliveries See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaXPeng Beats Q4 Revenues, Guides For Strong Q1 DeliveriesIs The Nio Sell-Off Overdone?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Divided Cannot Stand? Boeing Breaks Out, GME, Bitcoin In Focus

    The Dow rallied to a high as Boeing led real economy stocks. But the Nasdaq erased gains. GME stock and Bitcoin rose in volatile fashion.

  • Vaccine surplus will be shared with ‘world’: Biden

    After announcing that the U.S. will buy 100 million additional Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday came back to the mic to make a pledge:"If we have a surplus, we're going to share it with the rest of the world."Speaking to reporters alongside the CEOs from Johnson & Johnson and Merck, Biden said vaccinating Americans is the only way to "beat the pandemic" - and that Americans will get accesss to the vaccines first- -- but if there are extras, the United States will share… "This is not something that can be stopped by a fence no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So we're not going to be safe until the world is safe. And so, we're going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first, but we're then going to try and help the rest of the world." The World Health Organization has long called upon rich countries to ensure that vaccines are shared equitably.Biden said that on Saturday, the U.S. hit a new record of 2.9 million vaccinations in one day.He reiterated that his administration is on track to have enough doses to vaccinate all American adults by the end of May. Biden plans to make a prime-time address on Thursday detailing the next phase of the government's COVID response and what will be asked of the American people. "There is light at the end of this dark tunnel"

  • Three reasons Biden’s Covid bill is big deal

    The biggest relief package since FDR will be more than short-term Covid help.

  • Tesla and Other EV Stocks Are Bouncing Back. That Doesn’t Mean the Bubble Won’t Pop.

    After a brutal selloff that lasted weeks, electric-vehicle investors were able to exhale on Tuesday as shares of those stocks rallied. Other electric-vehicle stocks traded higher, too. “The excitement around electric cars in recent months has had the hallmarks of a bubble,” wrote Gavekal Research’s Louis Gave in a Tuesday report.

  • Roblox IPO Soars As Trading Begins For Online Gaming Company

    The Roblox initial public offering began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday under the ticker RBLX. The company initially received a market valuation near $29 billion.

  • Ant-Backed Bike-Sharing Firm Files Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese bike-sharing giant Hello Inc. has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, joining a wave of technology firms seeking to take advantage of surging valuations to sell shares.Hello, backed by Ant Group Co., has started gauging investor demand recently after submitting its filing in the U.S., the people said, asking to not be identified discussing private information. The startup is working with China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley for the listing, according to the people.The company has yet to decide the size and valuation of the IPO, though IFR has reported that it was examining plans to raise as much as $1 billion. Hello, CICC, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.The Shanghai-based startup -- previously known as Hellobike and sometimes referred to as Hello TransTech -- is one of the few firms to survive China’s bike-sharing bubble, which had attracted billions of dollars in investment at its height before going bust. While one-time rivals such as Ofo have retreated from the industry after incurring huge losses, Hello has transformed itself into a one-stop transportation solution provider, offering everything from smart locks to artificial intelligence-enabled traffic planning and car-pooling.Founded in 2016, Hello is valued at $5 billion, according to CB Insights, and counts Primavera Capital Group, Fosun International Ltd. and GGV Capital among its backers. The startup has more than 400 million registered users and its bikes can be found in more than 400 cities across China as of October, according to its website.It faces fierce competition in bike-sharing from larger rivals like Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Meituan, which took over Mobike in 2018 and has struggled to turn a profit in the business. More recently, the companies have been expanding into electric bicycles, a growing segment of the market. There were more than 6 million shared e-bikes across China as of November, according to BloombergNEF.Hello’s potential debut comes amid increasing scrutiny by Chinese regulators over the so-called sharing economy. In December, the Ministry of Transport summoned ride-hailing operators including Hello over illegal car-sharing services and safety risks.(Updates third paragraph to show company declined to comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kristen Stewart Rocks a Bob as Princess Diana in a Brand New Movie Pic, and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

    I am truly seeing double rn.

  • Why Apple's Stock Sell-Off Is A Golden Buying Opportunity

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares may have taken a beating in the recent tech sell-off, but an analyst at Wedbush analyst said his conviction in the stock has only increased. The Apple Analyst: Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 price target for Apple shares, with the bull case price target at $225. Wedbush added the stock to its "Best Ideas" list. The Apple Thesis: After a stellar December quarter, when Apple managed to crush iPhone estimates, some cuts in the iPhone forecasts for fiscal year 2021 were discounted by the market, Ives said in a note. This is reflected in the stock's sell-off over the last month, the analyst said. Related Link: Apple Plans To Invest .19B In German Chip Design Unit Wedbush's Asia checks are markedly bullish, suggesting over 230 million units for 2021, he said. The initial build forecast for the iPhone 13 indicates the supercycle will continue into fiscal year 2022, Ives said. "Geographically speaking, demand in China looks strong coming out of the Chinese New Year and remains a linchpin to our Apple bull thesis." The analyst also sees continued uptick in ASPs due to a higher mix of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, with the Mini being significantly scaled down around production/demand globally. With a -trillion valuation in sight for Cupertino, the recent sell-off in share creates a golden buying opportunity, according to Wedbush. AAPL Price Action: Apple shares lost 0.91% in Wednesday's session, closing at $119.98. Photo courtesy of Apple. Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Plans To Invest .19B In German Chip Design UnitIPhone Demand Drives Q1 Growth For Apple Supplier Foxconn© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hedge Fund Shorts Credit Suisse on Frozen Greensill Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australian hedge fund is betting against Credit Suisse Group AG, expecting the Swiss lender may end up having to compensate clients for losses tied to billions of dollars invested in funds it ran with embattled financier Lex Greensill.John Hempton, the co-founder and chief investment officer of Bronte Capital Management Pty, said in an interview Tuesday that he’d placed a “reasonable-sized short” last week, mainly against Credit Suisse. Known for bets against Wirecard AG and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Hempton is also wagering on declines in Japanese insurance giant Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. and Insurance Australia Group Ltd. -- the two firms that had provided default cover for loans made by Greensill’s eponymous company.Credit Suisse pulled the plug on a $10 billion suite of funds for which Greensill provided assets after the Japanese firm triggered a rapid loss of confidence among investors by deciding against renewing insurance on the Greensill loans. The debacle is the biggest reputational hit for Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein since he took charge last year.Hempton argues the damage may run deeper. In a blog post this week, he highlighted that clients in at least one of the Credit Suisse funds were told the underlying risk was covered by highly-rated insurers. It’s possible the insurers “will duck much of the liability to make good Greensill losses,” he wrote, depending on when their policies were written and how they are worded.“One of these companies is a loser,” said Hempton, who has about A$1 billion ($770 million) in assets under management. “My personal view at this point is it’s likely Credit Suisse, and the reason it’s likely to be Credit Suisse is because the insurers worked out what was going on in April, June last year and have not renewed the policies.”Credit Suisse declined to comment.The Swiss lender has started an internal probe into the collapse of the $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds and temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit who were tied to the strategy. It has said that uncertainty about the valuation of some investments and the reduced access to insurance for new investments prompted their wind down. Many assets in the funds have protection, though the High Income Fund doesn’t use insurance.On Wednesday, Tokio Marine said it was examining the validity of contracts at the root of the Greensill collapse, and that it would stick with its profit guidance for the current fiscal ending March 31 after reviewing the dealings of its Australian unit Bond & Credit Co.Greensill’s stunning fall in a matter of days was set in motion by BCC’s decision last year not to renew policies covering billions of dollars of loans the supply chain finance firm made. Protection against default on some $4.6 billion in credit lapsed this month after a futile effort by Greensill to get an injunction to keep it going, court documents show.Australian insurer IAG has said it has no net exposure to trade credit policies sold to Greensill entities after offloading its stake in BCC to Tokio Marine in 2019 and getting extensive reinsurance cover. A representative declined to comment further.Shares of Credit Suisse have fallen 1.7% this month, while Australia’s IAG has dropped 8.4%. Tokio Marine has climbed 7.2%.Since co-founding Bronte in 2009, Hempton has developed a reputation for quirky stock research and a focus on sniffing out fraud. He rose to prominence for bearish bets on Chinese companies that had listed in North America, and squared off against billionaire investor Bill Ackman with his wager against Valeant.He was too early to Wirecard though, losing Bronte money over a decade in which shares of the disgraced German technology firm soared.Hempton said if Tokio Marine and IAG are able to avoid absorbing losses stemming from the Greensill loans, attention could turn to the Zurich-based lender, which had told clients its investments were insured. These questions will likely be settled in court, he said.Read More: Credit Suisse Risks Backlash From Investors in Greensill Funds“There is a very big bag here, we don’t know how big or who’s holding,” said Hempton. “The only certain winners here are lawyers, lots of lawyers.”(Updates with Credit Suisse beginning probe into collapse of funds in seventh paragraph, shares in eleventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.