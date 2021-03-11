SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

Eat This, Not That!

Now that many Americans have gotten their coronavirus vaccine, it’s starting to feel like “normal” is getting closer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agrees that we’re getting closer to the end—but has a caveat, along with a warning about one thing you shouldn’t do right now. Read on for five main takeaways from his latest interview with KNX-1070 Newsradio—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Said Travel is Still Dangerous After Vaccination “The CDC came out today with the first in a series of recommendations that they are going to make regarding vaccinated people,” said Dr. Fauci. “The thing they came out with today was what a vaccinated person can do with another vaccinated person in the setting of the home. And secondly, with a vaccinated person can do with an unvaccinated person, whether that person is a low risk or a high risk individual, quite soon, you're going to see formal recommendations about traveling about whether or not once you're vaccinated, you really can go safely travel. Certainly everybody that travels should be wearing a mask. So I would think of a person has to travel—and remember now traveling is discouraged because of the level of infection and community, but many people just have to travel—so if you're vaccinated and you're traveling, you still should wear a mask for the simple reason that you have to wear a mask when you get on a plane and when you get on a train, but more granular description about what you can do in the arena of travel, we'll be coming out reasonably shortly from the CDC.” Keep reading for his other essential advice. 2 Dr. Fauci Says the Light at the End of the Tunnel is Getting Closer “The tunnel gets shorter and shorter as more people get vaccinated,” said Dr. Fauci. “We are in an interesting situation right now where we had the worst surge nationwide. I mean, individual States did it a little bit differently, peaked and then started coming down now in a very sharp decline, but the last week or so, it's kind of plateaued as opposed to sharply, continuing to come down. That always leads to the caveat in everything we say, when we say, now's not the time to think that we've won this war, we still have to do things including importantly, to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can. The President has said, and it's going to happen that way, that by the time we get to the end of May, we will have enough vaccines to vaccinate everybody in the country who can be vaccinated.” 3 Dr. Fauci Said We Need to Vaccinate Everyone in an Equitable Way For This to Work “The critical issue is how do you get the vaccine into the arms of people as quickly and as expeditiously, as particularly concentrating on equity so that when you have brown and black people who suffer disproportionately from the epidemic, both from getting infected and from getting serious consequences, how do you get the vaccine to them the sooner? And the more effectively we get people vaccinated in an equitable manner, that tunnel is going to get shorter and shorter, and that light is going to get brighter and brighter.” 4 Dr. Fauci Said We Need to Get Over Vaccine Hesitancy “I've been dealing with people who have various interpretations of the importance of vaccines,” said Dr. Fauci. “There are a couple of issues that are going on that are that complicate [matters]. First of all, there are people who don't want to get vaccinated because they are completely against vaccines in general. That's a small fraction of people. Other people have hesitancy because of logical questions that they're asking that we're trying to answer. Like, did you guys go too fast?” He wants you to know there’s been “science that went on for decades or more before the vaccine was developed.” RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 5 Dr. Fauci Wants to Go to a Ballgame Again—Who Doesn’t! Like the rest of us, Dr. Fauci says, “I want to see a good movie in a movie theater, I want to see Hamilton again in the theater, but I also want to go to a ball game. That's where I want to have my frankfurter and my beer.” Until then, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.