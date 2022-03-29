Softbank-backed Ola Electric faces India probe after e-scooter fire

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter, in New Delhi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aditi Shah
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is investigating how an e-scooter built by Ola Electric caught fire at the weekend, with the government worried the incident could cause panic and hamper growth of the nascent electric vehicle (EV) sector, a top bureaucrat told Reuters.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, EVs are crucial to meeting India's carbon reduction target and reducing its fuel import bill.

"If reasons for the damage are not nipped in the bud, it can spread panic affecting the EV industry," Giridhar Aramane, secretary of India's ministry of road transport, which has ordered the investigation, said.

"The basic aim is to ensure the truth comes out else it can become murky," he said.

Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sales of electric scooters in India, led by start-ups such as Hero Electric and Ather Energy, as well as Ola, have gathered pace in recent months to make up about 2% of total scooters and motorbikes sold.

On Saturday, a Twitter user in the western city of Pune posted a video of an Ola scooter bursting into flames. The social media post went viral, forcing Ola to order its own investigation.

The government inquiry, to be carried out by the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety, a unit of India's defence research arm, could be more of an issue for Ola than customer criticism it has incurred of slow deliveries.

One of India's most popular startups, Ola began selling its electric scooters last year. It produces 1,000 scooters a day, leaving it far off a planned initial target of building two million a year.

The company is best known in India for it ride-hailing cab service, which rivals Uber Technologies. Its electric vehicles business Ola Electric is valued at around $5 billion.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • The Oscars’ Clumsy Attempt to Acknowledge the Ukraine Crisis

    Robyn Beck/GettyThere was no appearance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky despite Amy Schumer’s tone-deaf suggestion last week—and Sean Penn’s even sillier threat to “smelt” his Oscars in public—but the Oscars did recognize the ongoing war/humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with a moment of silence during Sunday night’s broadcast.Following Reba McEntire’s performance of “Somehow You Do” from the film Four Good Days, a message of support appeared on screen. “We’d like to have a moment of si

  • Several Russian tankers reportedly turned off their tracking systems 33 times last week, a practice the US says could be used to evade sanctions

    Nine superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs also went dark last week. The US Treasury has described such actions as "deceptive."

  • Apple stock just accomplished something for the first time in more than a decade

    On the heels of its milestone Academy Awards victory, Apple Inc. shares notched their longest winning streak in more than a decade Monday.

  • Oil Prices Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Triggers Demand Fears

    Following a spike in Covid cases over the weekend, authorities have imposed a two-stage lockdown in Shanghai, China’s most populous city.

  • Norwest Energy Sees Incredible Results In Perth Basin Well

    Norwest Energy has announced what it described as 'incredible' results from the Lockyer Deep-1 well test program.

  • Sinking oil prices, factory shutdowns, and logistics nightmares: The global effects of Shanghai’s lockdown

    Another supply chain crisis: Shanghai's 26 million residents are in the midst of a two-stage lockdown as China continues to grapple with rising Omicron cases.

  • Fertilizer Price Surges 43% to Fresh Record as Supplies Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices continue to spike to records as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts a massive portion of the world’s fertilizer supply at risk, adding to concerns over soaring global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Re

  • VW ID.5 Launch Delayed, Russia Could Nationalize Automaker Assets as Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Russia's attack on Ukraine created problems for the auto industry supply chain, including delay of the new VW EV because wiring harnesses are made in Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Holds Above $47,000, Erasing Yearly Losses. Ether and Dogecoin Surge.

    Digital assets including ether rallied. Cryptos have been boosted by a return of risk appetite among investors and accelerating institutional adoption.

  • OPEC Assurances That It Will Help To Dampen Down Oil Prices Are Worthless

    Recent assurances from OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia that they will help to dampen down oil prices are worthless

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • UAE energy chief doubles down on OPEC alliance with Russia

    The United Arab Emirates' energy minister doubled down Monday on an oil alliance with Russia that's helped buoy crude prices to their highest in years as Moscow's war on Ukraine rattles markets and sends energy and commodity prices soaring. The minister said Russia, with its 10 million barrels of oil a day, is an important member of the global OPEC+ energy alliance.

  • Bolsonaro Has Decided to Replace Petrobras CEO; Shares Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA slumped following a report that President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to oust the chief executive officer at the state-owned oil producer. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Ac

  • The US will emerge as the world's largest natural-gas exporter this year, a top energy market historian says

    "The longer the war goes on, the more Russia has been separated from the global economy," S&P Global's Dan Yergin told CNBC Monday.

  • Analysis-U.S. mulls shaking up stock trading rules to aid small investors

    Wall Street's regulator is considering changes to stock market rules to increase competition for orders and improve deals for retail investors, according to its top official Gary Gensler and industry executives. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scrutinizing the practice of payment-for-order-flow (PFOF), in which wholesale market-markers pay brokers like TD Ameritrade, Robinhood Markets and E*Trade to route retail customer orders to them instead of to exchanges.

  • Supply chain snarls result in innovative strategies from Sarasota construction firms

    Supply chain issues resulting from pandemic related snarls has plagued the U.S. construction industry for roughly two years now.

  • Unpacking Biden's European energy plan

    The dust is settling on the new U.S.-European Commission energy plan, so let's explore some big themes that have emerged since President Biden unveiled it.Catch up fast: U.S. and European officials on Friday announced new joint efforts to help cut the continent's reliance on Russian fossil fuels.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne big effort is to boost the already expanding U.S. LNG exports to Europe, with a goal of an addition

  • Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacks

    Saudi Arabia’s oil chief said markets are going through a “jittery period” and reiterated Tuesday that the kingdom's ability to ensure energy security is no longer guaranteed. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said cross-border attacks have put to question “our ability to supply the world with the necessary energy requirements.” The attacks have been carried out by Yemen’s rebel Houthis, who are supported by Iran.

  • As gas tax holidays help consumers in 3 U.S. states, others may follow

    The number of states passing laws to suspend gas taxes could soon grow further.