SoftBank-backed Oyo aims for up to $12 billion valuation in India IPO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi
Chandini Monnappa and Vishwadha Chander
·2 min read

By Chandini Monnappa and Vishwadha Chander

BENGALURU (Reuters) -SoftBank-backed Indian hotel aggregator Oyo Hotels is seeking a valuation of $10 billion to $12 billion, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as it filed for a local listing that could be the first for a hospitality firm since 2019.

The aggregator, which Japanese conglomerate SoftBank counts among its biggest bets, had hinted at an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019 shortly before the pandemic battered the travel industry.

The IPO comes as travel restrictions are being eased worldwide and the tourism sector sees a rebound, with stuck-at-home people heading out on vacations.

The offering will consist of a fresh issue of shares of up to 70 billion rupees ($942.8 million) and an offer for sale of as much as 14.30 billion rupees, according to a copy of its draft red herring prospectus dated Sept. 30.

The hotel-booking startup, officially known as Oravel Stays, said in the IPO document that it incurred net losses every year since incorporation, and that its ability to achieve profitability may be delayed due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The company's net losses, however, narrowed to 33.82 billion rupees for the year ended March 2021, from 105.86 billion rupees in 2020.

Oyo's offer for sale comprises equity shares aggregating up to 13.29 billion rupees by SVF India Holdings, a firm incorporated in Cayman Islands to hold the investments on behalf of SoftBank Vision Fund L.P.

Oyo, launched in 2013 by Ritesh Agarwal, is the latest among a clutch of tech-focussed companies to tap a booming Indian IPO market, which has seen about 30 firms seeking a market listing this year including food delivery player Zomato, Ant Group-backed Paytm and TPG-backed e-commerce beauty firm Nykaa.

The offering comes at a time when Oyo is facing a legal tussle with rival Zostel over a deal between the two Indian hospitality startups that fell apart six years ago.

JPMorgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citi are among the lead book-running managers for the IPO.

($1 = 74.2330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Slips With Market Digesting China’s Order to Secure Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as risky assets started the fourth quarter on a downbeat note. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonFutures in New York were down 0.6%, mirroring weakness in stock markets. Attention is s

  • Gibb River Diamonds Limited's (ASX:GIB) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

    Gibb River Diamonds (ASX:GIB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 25% over the...

  • SoftBank-backed Oyo files for $1.16 billion IPO

    Oyo is ready to explore the public markets. The eight-year-old Indian budget hotel giant has filed the paperworks (PDF) with the local market regulator for an initial public offering, in which it is seeking to raise about $1.16 billion. The startup -- which counts SoftBank, Airbnb, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital India, and Microsoft among its investors and was most recently valyed at $9.6 billion -- has not offered a ton of other details about what it is looking for from the retail investors, but here’s what we know: as we reported earlier this week, Oyo is seeking a valuation of over $12 billion in the IPO.

  • Netflix Stock Hits an All-Time High. Here’s What All the Excitement Is About.

    The rally seems to be driven by Netflix's continued commitment to aggressively drive the creation of compelling new content—and a push into mobile videogaming.

  • European Stocks Post Worst Monthly Decline in 11 on Yields Scare

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities posted their worst monthly decline since October as concern over rising bond yields countered optimism about the economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Stoxx Eu

  • SoftBank-Backed Oyo Files to Raise $1.1 Billion in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Oyo Hotels & Homes filed preliminary documents for an 84.3 billion rupee ($1.1 billion) initial public offering, joining the rush of technology unicorns seeking to list on the country’s exchanges after a world-beating stock rally.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • The S&P 500 Went 227 Days Without a 5% Drop. Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Sliding.

    Now, investors have to decide whether this is a dip worth buying. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 4354 on Thursday, and finished 5% below its all-time closing high of 4356 reached on Sept. 2. The index went 227 days since a 5% drop, the seventh-longest such streak on record, with the S&P 500 gaining 29.4% during that period.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • Walton Family Discloses $5 Billion in Stock Picks — Where Does the World’s Richest Family Invest Their Walmart Fortune?

    The Walton family -- of Walmart fame -- who you might also know as the "world's richest family," has revealed its investments, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Walton...

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar store chain to stick to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.