SoftBank-Backed Oyo Files to Raise $1.1 Billion in IPO

Saritha Rai
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hotel-booking startup Oyo Hotels & Homes filed a draft prospectus on Thursday for an 84.3 billion rupee ($1.1 billion) initial public offering, joining the rush of technology unicorns seeking a listing on Indian stock exchanges after a world-beating stock rally. The SoftBank Group Corp. and Airbnb Inc.-backed firm plans to raise 70 billion rupees through the sale of new shares, according to the filing. The rest will be secondary shares or those sold by existing stockholders. The startup was last valued at about $9 billion, according to CB Insights, making it India’s third most valuable startup. Founder Ritesh Agarwal, his holding company RA Hospital Holdings and SoftBank Vision Fund -- the three largest shareholders -- are the promoters, according to the prospectus. SoftBank held 46% while Agarwal and his holding company had a combined 33% stake in the firm, according to the last filing with India’s ministry of company affairs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The filing of the draft red herring prospectus of Oyo, which is officially known as Oravel Stays, marks a dramatic recovery after the pandemic buffeted the travel and hospitality industry. The startup has refashioned itself, moving away from a business model that brought financial stress, soured its relationship with hotel owners and brought on court battles. Oyo has stopped offering minimum guarantees to its 157,000 partners -- hotels, homes and resorts on its marketplace that it dubs storefronts -- and no longer invests in upgrading the standards of the hotels. Instead, the company forges revenue-sharing pacts with partners and gets full and exclusive control over the hotel owner’s inventory.

Oyo is the latest Indian unicorn to file its intent to go public after food delivery startup Zomato Ltd. became the first to list in July. Digital payments startup Paytm and Nykaa, an online retailer of beauty products, are among others that have filed initial documents. Edtech Byju’s, the country’s most valuable startup, is also considering an IPO in the early half of 2022, Bloomberg News has reported. Agarwal established Oyo in 2013 after dropping out of college. Now 27, he will be worth billions of dollars if Oyo has a successful listing. The high-profile entrepreneur was part of a rarefied group of SoftBank-backed startup founders coached by Masayoshi Son himself. In 2019, Agarwal invested $2 billion, mostly borrowed, to triple his stake in the lodgings startup and take his ownership to nearly a third. India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Europe account for more than 90% of the hotels listed on Gurgaon-based Oyo’s platform. The budget lodgings marketplace also offers stays in China, the U.S. and dozens of other countries, though its global expansion was curtailed by the pandemic. The app has been downloaded 100 million times, according to the filing, making it one of the most-popular travel apps in the world alongside Airbnb and Booking.com. It has more than 9 million users in its loyalty program, generating direct demand from customers.

More than two-thirds of its workforce, including its technology team, are based in India, according to the IPO filing. In its home market, over 92% of hotels are un-branded, standalone properties that fall under the “unorganized” hotel category, according to the filing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $24.04, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No End To Stock Market Woes, Infrastructure Vote Delayed; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Stocks reversed lower again. Congress averted a shutdown, but the House delayed a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill due to progressives' opposition.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke

  • The dollar store is officially dead

    For years, Dollar Tree was the only big dollar store chain to stick to a $1 price cap. Inflation and investor pressure just put an end to that.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • The S&P 500 Went 227 Days Without a 5% Drop. Here’s Why It’s Suddenly Sliding.

    Now, investors have to decide whether this is a dip worth buying. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% to 4354 on Thursday, and finished 5% below its all-time closing high of 4356 reached on Sept. 2. The index went 227 days since a 5% drop, the seventh-longest such streak on record, with the S&P 500 gaining 29.4% during that period.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.