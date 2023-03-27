SoftBank-Backed Oyo to Reduce Planned IPO Amid Tech Headwinds

Saritha Rai
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels is reducing the shares it aims to sell via a stock-market debut by about two-thirds, an effort by its founder to get the sale done even after tech valuations plunged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The once-high-flying company is preparing to file a fresh initial public offering document as soon as this week, said two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. In the filing, Oyo will outline plans to sell just a third of the new shares it originally planned, eroding the amount of fresh capital it is expected to receive, one of the people said.

The plan shows how founder Ritesh Agarwal, 29, is trying to push through an IPO even at weaker terms to alleviate the financial pressures on the hotel and lodging booking company and himself. While the travel market has improved from the pandemic-era trough, Oyo — once valued around $10 billion as India’s Airbnb-equivalent — is still reporting mounting losses. Agarwal, meanwhile, took on billions of dollars of debt to boost his holding in the firm.

The situation remains fluid and Agarwal or Oyo may still fine-tune their targets. It’s the second attempt at an IPO by the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed startup, after India’s stock market regulator raised multiple red flags on its earlier try in late 2021. Since then, valuations of technology companies have declined after accelerating inflation and rising interest rates left customers with less to spend and raised concerns of a potential recession.

No shares will be offered for sale by Oyo’s current investors, the people said. SoftBank holds about half of the startup, which is formally called Oravel Stays Ltd. and also counts Airbnb Inc. among its backers.

Oyo didn’t immediately respond to emails, texts and calls seeking comment.

The company was targeting a valuation of about $9 billion and updated its IPO documents in early 2022, but SoftBank later that year reduced its estimate for Oyo to $2.7 billion. The IPO valuation will be finalized through a book-building process nearer to the listing but it’s set to be far from what the company originally envisaged.

Agarwal, his holding company RA Hospitality Holdings and SoftBank Vision Fund remain the company’s three promoters with no change from its 2021 prospectus, according to one of the people. In 2019, Agarwal increased his stake to 33% at a $10 billion valuation after taking on $2 billion of debt from Japanese lenders in his personal capacity with the backing of SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son.

That puts an urgency to Agarwal and Oyo’s SoftBank-dominated board to push through an IPO despite the punishing environment for tech IPOs and high-profile failures by Indian startups in the past 18 months, one of the people said. It would be a way to prove to the Japanese lenders that the founder and his startup are still worth billions.

When Agarwal got married this month in Delhi, Son took a rare trip from his Tokyo base to attend the celebration, accompanied by a bevy of SoftBank executives.

While Agarwal isn’t legally required to detail his personal debts in the IPO draft prospectus, he has been warned that regulators could still view that as an investor risk and indefinitely delay or reject the IPO on other technical grounds, one of the people said.

Oyo’s business has showed signs of recovery after the pandemic hammered the travel and hospitality industry. The startup has recast itself as a technology company, moving away from the asset-heavy, capital-intensive model across multiple continents which caused billions of dollars of losses, soured relationships with hotel owners and brought on court battles.

Agarwal established Oyo in 2013 after dropping out of college. He got the backing of SoftBank’s Son when he was 21 and the Japanese billionaire then took the founder under his wing, mentoring him and, later, providing personal guarantees for his multibillion dollar debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia, Cambodia sign pacts on Cambodian workers

    Malaysia and Cambodia signed two agreements on Monday on the employment of Cambodian migrant workers, as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made his first visit to Phnom Penh since becoming his country’s leader in November. Anwar was accompanied by his ministers of foreign affairs, religious affairs and human resources, Malaysia’s foreign ministry said ahead of his one-day trip.

  • Oil Edges Higher After Weekly Gain as Banking Concerns Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a weekly gain as investors braced for further volatility amid the fallout from the banking crisis rippling across markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewWest Texas Intermediate futures advanced toward $70 a barrel after closing almos

  • Brandon Staley on Austin Ekeler: ‘We want this guy to be a Charger’

    Brandon Staley sounds off on Austin Ekeler after he was granted permission to seek a trade.

  • Saudi Chairman of Credit Suisse’s Largest Investor Resigns

    Ammar al-Khudairy stepped down less than two weeks after his comments set off a panic with the European lender’s shareholders, prompting the Swiss government to engineer an emergency takeover by UBS.

  • Investors Brace for Another Week of Volatility as Mad March Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Global financial markets are poised for another week of volatility, as traders close out a dizzying month in which worries about US and European lenders dominated sentiment and complicated central banks’ fight against inflation.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That

  • Camden man sentenced for fatal shooting at gas station

    Cornell Tarte must serve 85 percent of his long prison term before parole eligibility after being convicted of killing Michael Milton.

  • First Citizens Bank Enters Deal With FDIC to Buy Silicon Valley Bank

    Silicon Valley Bank's acquisition affirms First Citizens' "commitment to support the integrity of our nation's banking system," said its CEO.

  • 'Emma Raducanu and I could help each other out,' says Bianca Andreescu of post-US Open winning blues

    As Emma Raducanu consults specialists about her chronic wrist trouble, she might find it reassuring to hear that she is not the only recent US Open champion who has struggled in the aftermath of sudden, life-changing success.

  • Privacy fears stymie government surveyors as responses dive

    Erik Paul didn't mind answering government questions about where his software development business was located or how many employees it had. "When you start asking financial questions, I get a little squirrelly," said Paul, of Orlando, Florida, who recently responded online to the 2022 Economic Census. It's a problem the Census Bureau and other federal agencies are facing as privacy concerns rise and online scams proliferate, lowering survey response rates in the past decade.

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 55%, According to Wall Street

    This tech stock got beaten down by macroeconomic headwinds, but it could rebound big if analysts are right.

  • 1 Stock Absolutely Crushing the Nasdaq in 2023, and 1 That's Underperforming

    The performance disparity between these two stocks is wide this year, but investors might want to buy both anyway.

  • This Indicator Is Near Its Highest Level Since 2000: Here's What It Could Mean for Stocks

    The S&P 500 is arguably the most widely followed index. The index is weighted by market cap, which means that the very biggest stocks have a more significant impact than others. The NYSE Composite Index isn't followed as much as the S&P 500 is.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • Cloud Computing Revenue Is Soaring Toward $4 Trillion -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing improves operational efficiency by providing on-demand access to infrastructure, platform, and software services. In fact, consultancy Future Market Insights estimates that cloud services revenue will grow at an average rate of 21% annually to reach $4.4 trillion by 2033. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are both well positioned to benefit from that growth.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement f

  • These 2 Valuation Metrics Have Been Infallible for 25 Years: Here's Where They Say Stocks Head Next

    These valuation tools have been highly successful in forecasting the direction of stock market movements for the past quarter of a century.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Plug Power Stock?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has secured powerful partners in its efforts to expand the production of its renewable energy. This video will highlight a few reasons investors are buzzing about Plug Power stock.