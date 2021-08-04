SoftBank Builds a $5 Billion Stake in Pharma Giant Roche

SoftBank Builds a $5 Billion Stake in Pharma Giant Roche
Giles Turner and Tom Giles
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has quietly built a $5 billion stake in Roche Holding AG, placing a bet on the pharmaceutical company’s strategy of using data to develop drugs, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese conglomerate is now one of Roche’s largest investors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Roche’s sales have recently been boosted by its Covid-19 testing business. The company’s diagnostics unit reacted swiftly to the coronavirus pandemic, but the pharmaceuticals division, where aging cancer medicines face increasing competition, has had a more difficult time.

Shares of the Basel, Switzerland-based company have risen 8.8% in the last 12 months, compared with a 14.7% gain in the MSCI World Pharma Biotech & Life Sciences index over the same period.

Roche shares rose as much as 1% in early trading on Wednesday.

The drugmaker has a dual-class share structure with separate voting and non-voting shares. The founding families own 50.1% of the voting class, while cross-town rival Novartis AG holds one-third. It’s unclear which types of shares SoftBank holds.

SoftBank believes Roche’s Genentech division, which focuses on data-based drug discovery and development, is highly undervalued, one of the people said, all of whom asked not to be identified because the information is private. Roche last year hired Aviv Regev, a computational and systems biologist who was a core member of the Harvard University-affiliated Broad Institute, to lead the Genetech research unit.

Roche is also developing a new pill for Covid-19 and an Alzheimer’s disease treatment. In June, the U.S. approved Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, which was seen as a positive sign for the Roche medicine.

SoftBank has been increasingly focused on biotech and health care. It invested in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., AbCellera Biologics and Sana Biotechnology. In February, Bloomberg News reported that SoftBank was planning to spend billions investing in public biotech companies, via its asset management arm SB Northstar.

SB Northstar was launched in 2020 by SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son as a way to put the company’s massive cash pile to use. The billionaire personally holds a one-third stake.

Son initially pushed a controversial program of trading options, but has since been winding down its options strategy amid a backlash from investors.

SoftBank held a total of $19.9 billion of “highly liquid” securities as of the end of the latest quarter, including a $6.2 billion investment in Amazon.com Inc., $3.2 billion in Facebook Inc. and $1 billion in Microsoft Corp. SB Northstar has also invested in companies including Lucid Motors and The Hut Group.

(Updated with shares, additional context.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran’s Rapid Oil Return Looks Less Likely After Ship Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s oil comeback, already taking longer than many traders expected, will be further complicated by shipping attacks in the past week, including a deadly drone strike on a tanker near the Gulf of Oman that the U.S., U.K. and Israel all blamed on Tehran.With talks held up by a change of presidency in Tehran, the incidents add friction to a process that could return 1 million barrels of oil a day to the global market within months. Even if the allies decide against a military resp

  • Nikola Falls After Revising Down Electric Truck Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nikola Corp., the pre-production truckmaker whose founder was charged last week with misleading investors, fell after the company lowered its initial vehicle delivery projections and warned of nagging supply chain issues.Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell told analysts on a conference call Tuesday the startup is facing “numerous” delays acquiring parts. Kim Brady, the chief financial officer, said Nikola would deliver as few as half as many vehicles as previously forec

  • Tencent Weighs Kids Games Ban After ‘Spiritual Opium’ Rebuke

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. led a stocks rout after Chinese state media decried the “spiritual opium” of games, prompting the company to broach a ban for kids and triggering fears Beijing will set its sights next on the world’s largest gaming arena.China’s most valuable corporation fell as much as 11% after an outlet run by the Xinhua News Agency published a blistering critique of their industry. The Economic Information Daily cited a student as saying some schoolmates played Tencent’s

  • Honda swings to Q1 operating profit, trounces estimates

    Honda Motor Co swung on Wednesday to a first-quarter operating profit of 243.21 billion yen ($2.23 billion) from a 113.7 billion loss a year ago as car sales recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating profit at Japan's No.2 car maker by sales for the three months ended June 30 was double the average profit estimate of 119.2 billion yen based on nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Honda raised its full-year forecast by 18% and now expects an operating profit of 780 billion yen in the current financial year, having previously forecast in May a 660 billion yen operating profit.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy? Software Maker Sets Path To $10 Billion In Revenue By 2028

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has pulled back. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Stocks Rise, Futures Steady as China Concerns Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose Wednesday as concerns over China’s gaming and technology clampdown eased, countering lingering worries about the spread of the Covid-19 delta strain and its effect on the global recovery.The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed for a third day to a fresh record. The travel and leisure sector and tech stocks led gains as shares of online gaming companies recovered after Chinese state media toned down their criticism of the industry that had triggered a plunge in sha

  • Hugo Boss back at pre-pandemic sales in UK, China

    German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected a rebound in its business to continue in the second half of the year as sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels in Britain and China in the second quarter. "We are well prepared to further drive our business recovery also in the second half of the year," said new Chief Executive Daniel Grieder, the former Tommy Hilfiger boss who is due to present his strategy later on Wednesday. Hugo Boss shares were up 1.2% at 0738 GMT.

  • Banks From HSBC to Citi Shrug Off China Risks, Embrace H.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing geopolitical tensions and pulled initial public offerings have done little to damp the appetite of Western banks for Hong Kong and China.Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters was the latest executive in recent weeks to signal a sweeping Chinese government crackdown and rising geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S. won’t derail his lender’s focus and investment in the region.“We don’t see a structural or fundamental change in terms of the bus

  • China Goes From Game Clampdown to Sports Boost and Stocks Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s beleaguered equity investors got some welcome relief Wednesday when the government’s latest policy agenda for a healthy nation spurred market gains after recent losses.Shares of sneaker makers and other sports companies jumped as Beijing launched an effort to increase the numbers of fitness trainers and people exercising regularly over the next five years. Li Ning Co. surged as much as 12% while Anta Sports Products Ltd. advanced 10%, with both Hong Kong-listed sportswear

  • Microsoft to Require Vaccinations to Enter U.S. Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it will require employees to show proof of Covid-19 vaccinations before they can enter any company facility in the U.S. beginning next month and won’t fully reopen work sites until Oct. 4 at the earliest, becoming the latest employer to update its policies in the wake of a resurgence in coronavirus cases cause by the delta variant.“We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies

  • Thai hospital tycoon who promised Pfizer vaccine says deal now unlikely

    The chair of Thailand's Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) said on Wednesday that a deal to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was unlikely to happen, despite his earlier claims that a deal was close. Thailand is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet, and has been racing to secure vaccines. Last month, THG Chairman Boon Vanasin said talks to clinch a deal with BioNTech was nearing conclusion, but both Pfizer and BioNTench said they were not in talks with THG.

  • Shell-Cosan Venture Snatches $14 Billion Valuation in Brazil IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian biofuel company Raizen SA, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Cosan SA, is said to have raised 6.9 billion reais ($1.3 billion) in Latin America’s biggest initial public offering this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Brazil’s largest sugar and ethanol producer sold 810,811,000 preferred shares at 7.40 reais apiece on Tuesday, the bottom of the indicative range, said the people, who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public yet

  • Why Take-Two Interactive Shares Got Thrashed on Tuesday

    Tuesday was a day to forget for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). The company's stock crumbled by nearly 8% on the back of quarterly results that were not well received by investors. All in all, Take-Two, one of the more prominent video game developers and publishers, didn't have a bad quarter.

  • Kopin (KOPN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 03, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the Kopin Corporation's second-quarter 2021 earnings call.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower ahead of more earnings, jobs data

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Tuesday evening after closing higher during the regular trading day, with investors' optimism over rebounding corporate earnings helping counterbalance ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

  • Amazon's 'Achilles' heel' is that it is an ‘everything store’: Analyst

    Larry Cheng, Volition Capital Managing Partner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest retail news.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Delta variant: 'We have two key weapons in fighting this virus,' doctor explains

    As the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads rapidly nationwide, the U.S. has “two weapons” to mitigate the outbreak, according to One Medical Regional Medical Director Dr. Natasha Bhuyan.

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • Plug Power Shows One Way to Survive Cleantech’s Booms and Busts

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The momentum behind cleantech stocks may be fading—again. For about a year, companies pushing to decarbonize and electrify the world captured the market’s imagination as never before. But now, as investors try to determine which companies can make it over the long run, they may want to consider the story of Plug Power Inc.The hydrogen fuel cell maker, based in a suburb of Albany, N.Y., has already survived boom-bust cycles that devastated many other cleantech companies. It