SoftBank CDS costs rise to two-year high as holdings slump

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
Sam Nussey
·2 min read

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against a default in SoftBank Group Corp's debt rose to hit the highest in two years and its bond yield also climbed as the slumping value of the Japanese conglomerate's tech investments unnerved investors.

The value of marquee portfolio companies have tumbled, with Alibaba and Didi Global dropping 35% and 64% respectively year-to-date, hit by China's crackdown on tech companies, the prospect of higher interest rates and war in Ukraine.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said last month "we will definitely be selling a good chunk of assets" as he pivoted after the collapse of the sale of Arm to a plan to list the chip designer.

However, with investors turning sceptical on money-losing startups, some analysts have questioned SoftBank's ability to sell down the portfolio in choppy markets and are floating the rising risk of SoftBank facing margin calls.

"The lack of profitability means there is no clear floor for share prices," Mio Kato, analyst at LightStream Research, wrote on Smartkarma. "We are thus unconvinced about their ability to monetise holdings in any significant manner," he wrote.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SoftBank's 5-year credit default swaps rose by around 25 basis points on Wednesday to a two-year high, data from IHS Markit showed. The yield on SoftBank's unsecured eurobond maturing in 2025 closed at 6.767% on Tuesday, the highest in almost two years. It was around 3.1% at the end of last year.

"Debt investors are generally more conservative than equity investors, but if they're worried then equity investors probably should take notice," said Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry.

SoftBank shares are trading at their lowest level in two years. Shares were flat at 4,273 yen on Wednesday morning. The group's share price collapsed to below 4,000 yen in the early days of the pandemic as valuations slid, triggering a record buyback funded by asset sales.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil’s Retreat Pauses After Shedding Most of Russian War Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s retreat took a breather after giving up most of the gains following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with attention turning to the prospect of reduced demand due to a Covid-19 resurgence in China.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: C

  • Chinese EV maker BYD raises prices citing jump in raw materials costs

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd late on Tuesday said it would raise prices on its cars by 3,000-6,000 yuan ($471-942), citing the rising cost of raw materials. "Due to the impact of continued rises in raw material prices, BYD has officially guided Wang Chao Business and Ocean Network Business to adjust prices on relevant EV models," it said in a statement on its official Weibo account, referring to its sales channels. The announcement comes a day after Tesla Inc raised its prices in China and the United States for the second time in less than a week.

  • China’s Goal With Putin Is to Resist U.S. Without Economic Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine is showing its limits as the domestic costs for President Xi Jinping start to outweigh the benefits of confronting the U.S. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia

  • Ukraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the premiers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic in the embattled capital Kyiv, ahead of negotiations Wednesday with Russia, which he called “difficult” but said had room for compromise. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could S

  • AASM statement on Senate passage of permanent daylight saving time bill

    AASM statement on Senate passage of permanent daylight saving time billPR NewswireDARIEN, Ill., March 15, 2022Sunshine Protection Act would establish permanent daylight saving time starting in November 2023DARIEN, Ill.

  • US Dollar’s Long-Term Uptrend Solid as Long as 98.200 Holds

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 98.625.

  • SoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Friday, leaving the investor with 461.2 million shares remaining. SoftBank sold Coupang shares worth $1.69 billion for $29.69 each in September.

  • PropertyGuru to Debut on NYSE as Investors Approve SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders approved the merger of PropertyGuru Pte. and blank-check company Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd., paving the way for the online real estate marketplace to start trading in New York even as investor interest toward such deals wanes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See R

  • Here's Why CuFe (ASX:CUF) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Former Disney chief Bob Iger enters metaverse through investment in Genies

    Genies, popular among celebrities such as Rihanna, Lil Nas X and Jennifer Lopez, said it owns 99% of the celebrity avatar market share and includes Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as clients, for whom it also makes NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. "I've always been drawn to the intersection between technology and art, and Genies provides unique and compelling opportunities to harness the power of that combination to enable new forms of creativity, expression and communication," said Iger, who has spent more than a decade in Disney. Iger was the CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020 and stepped down as chairman last year.

  • Silver Prices Fall Amid Focus on Russia-Ukraine Conflict and FOMC Meeting

    Silver prices move lower as benchmark yields slide.

  • Stagflation expectations rise amid fears that 'inflation is permanent,' BofA survey finds

    Consumer inflation jumped to nearly 8% in February – the sharpest spike in 40 years – and with rising oil prices, the concept of stagflation could be back on the mind of investors.

  • Oil Slumps With Iran Talks In the Offing as China Lockdowns Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell amid signals that Iran nuclear talks may resume, paving the way for more oil supply to come into the market while intensifying lockdowns in China introduced risks to global demand. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Denies Advanced Knowledge of Russia’s WarLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seek

  • The stock market is poised for a prolonged sell-off later this year after a brief rally driven by seasonal trends, Stifel says

    "Every measure we have shows 0% return the next decade" for the S&P 500, Stifel said, pointing to current valuations and equity ownership levels.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Swimming in Cash

    As a general rule, a high dividend yield is often a warning sign that a company is experiencing significant trouble of some kind. Take Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY), for instance. It has an unusual dividend policy that makes its yield look inflated, but all is not as it appears and the current inflationary environment is actually one in which the company is best set to compete.

  • Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

    Super investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the massive conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has dispensed many nuggets of wisdom that can help make us better investors -- and as better investors, we can grow richer. Here's a look at some valuable investing lessons imparted by Mr. Buffett -- including what may be one of his last recommendations. If you want to learn how to be a smarter investor from someone who has headed his company for more than 50 years, growing its value by an annual average of about 20%, you're in luck: Warren Buffett has been publishing annual letters to his shareholders in each of those years.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 80% as the stock sheds US$53m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.