SoftBank to Take Chip-Design Subsidiary Public After Nvidia Deal Fails

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
crstrbrt / Getty Images/iStockphoto
crstrbrt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

SoftBank’s semiconductor and software design subsidiary, Arm Limited, has announced plans to release an initial public offering within the next fiscal year. Nvidia had planned to acquire Arm from SoftBank, but the deal fell through due to “significant regulatory challenges,” according to a joint press release from SoftBank and Nvidia.

See: Retail Investors in the Metaverse — Is It Worth It?
Find: Are These Top Retail Stocks of 2021 Still ‘Buys’?

Arm currently designs processing chips for smartphones — including Apple iPhones and Android devices that use Qualcomm processors. Microsoft and Qualcomm had publicly opposed the deal when it was announced in 2020. Arm had been valuated at $40 billion in Nvidia stock and cash, CNBC reported.

FTC Questioned the Acquisition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.K. competition authorities both questioned the deal last year. CNBC reported that in Dec. 2021, the FTC had stated, “The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips.”

Discover: Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

However, a close relationship will remain between Arm and Nvidia. “Arm has a bright future, and we’ll continue to support them as a proud licensee for decades to come,” Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia, said in a press release. He added that Nvidia will continue to partner closely with Arm, and that he expects the company to expand “beyond client computing to supercomputing, cloud, AI, and robotics.”

SoftBank CEO Remains Optimistic

SoftBank Group Corp. (planning the Arm IPO before March 31, 2023) also believes in the power of Arm as the chip company moves into its secondary growth stage. Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank, pointed out in the joint release: “Arm is becoming a center of innovation not only in the mobile phone revolution, but also in cloud computing, automotive, the Internet of Things and the metaverse.”

Even though the deal between Nvidia and SoftBank fell through despite good faith efforts from both parties, SoftBank will retain $1.25 billion prepaid by Nvidia and Nvidia will retain a 20-year licensing agreement with Arm, according to the press release.

Learn: Can Gold and Bitcoin Coexist in a High-Inflation Environment? Why You Should Hold Both Investments
Explore: TikTok’s Net Worth: How Much Is TikTok Worth Right Now?

CNBC also reported that Arm CEO Simon Segars had stepped down, with Rene Haas taking the lead in the corporation. Son said, “Rene is the right leader to accelerate Arm’s growth as the company starts making preparations to re-enter the public markets.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SoftBank to Take Chip-Design Subsidiary Public After Nvidia Deal Fails

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank hit as profit, and Arm deal, collapse

    SoftBank Group Corp reported a 97% drop in quarterly profit and the collapse of a deal worth up to $80 billion to sell chip designer Arm on Tuesday, adding to pressure on the Japanese conglomerate to boost its sagging shares. Masayoshi Son's investment giant reported a net profit of 29 billion yen ($251 million) in the October-December quarter versus a record 1.2 trillion yen a year earlier when its tech portfolio rallied. SoftBank said it has dropped the sale of chip designer Arm to U.S. firm Nvidia due to regulatory hurdles.

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

    The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The analyst said he thought retail cannabis sales in the U.S. would reach $64 billion by 2030 -- up from $17.2 billion in 2020 -- and one of the stocks he recommended to cash in on this trend is Trulieve Cannabis. This vertically integrated medical cannabis company is a leader in the state of Florida, but it also boasts a presence in 10 other states, with a combined 159 retail dispensaries across the nation as of early January. Trulieve Cannabis has had a more careful and disciplined strategy than that of most of its competitors in the marijuana industry, many of whom splurged on acquisitions in the hopes of dominating the market, even at the expense of a strong balance sheet and profitability.

  • Amazon Prime Memberships Will Soon Cost $139 a Year. Here Are 5 Ways to Get a Discount

    An Amazon Prime membership will soon cost more. Here are some ways to save money on the cost of a membership.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $16.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Used-Car Prices Aren’t Soaring Anymore. What It Means for Inflation.

    A well-respected price gauge held steady in January after four months of big increases, and that could mean prices are cooling for cars—and other things.

  • ‘If you’re a wage earner you’re going to fall behind’: Ex-Fed insider warns of ‘difficult few years’ due to inflation

    Former Federal Reserve insider Thomas Hoenig thinks the U.S. faces a painful reckoning because of high inflation.

  • The biggest chip merger ever is dead. Here's why Nvidia stopped bid for Arm and what's next.

    Nvidia's plan to buy Arm raised concerns and opposition from the moment that it was announced. Now SoftBank plans to take Arm public in an IPO.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $12.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day.