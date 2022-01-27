SoftBank COO Plans to Leave After Clash Over Compensation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Giles Turner, Jorgelina do Rosario and Gillian Tan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marcelo Claure
    The chief executive officer of Sprint Corporation
  • Masayoshi Son
    Japanese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 51-year-old Bolivian-American agreed to sell a majority stake in his cellphone distributor to SoftBank in 2013, becoming one of Son’s top lieutenants and a billionaire in the process. Still, Claure, who was SoftBank’s second-highest paid executive in the latest financial year, has often pushed for much more money and authority.

In recent months, he has pressed for as much as $1 billion in compensation because of his contributions, including the turnaround and sale of Sprint Corp. and the listing of troubled WeWork. He also advocated for a spinoff of the Latin American investment fund he oversees for SoftBank, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Claure had floated the idea of resigning in the past without actually doing so. The negotiations this time are advanced, and the COO is planning to leave the company over the next few weeks, one person said.

SoftBank declined to comment.

Claure argued the Latam spinoff would help build the business and create value for SoftBank, while boosting his own compensation, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Son saw little merit in a spinoff for SoftBank shareholders and thought it would complicate management and governance, the people said. Bloomberg News reported in October it was possible that Claure would leave SoftBank over the disagreement.

Claure, who was promoted to COO in 2018, raised the idea of much higher compensation because of work in tackling difficult operational challenges for Son. Claure took over as chief executive officer of Sprint and led the U.S. carrier’s turnaround, culminating in SoftBank selling the business to T-Mobile US Inc. in 2020.

He then helped salvage an investment in WeWork after the company’s failed initial public offering in 2019. He remains chairman of the office-sharing business, which finally went public in October under the leadership of CEO Sandeep Mathrani.

The Latin American venture isn’t as high-profile as SoftBank’s mammoth Vision Fund, but it has grown to $8 billion in assets since its launch in March 2019. The initial fund, under Claure’s leadership, has backed 48 companies and generated an internal rate of return of 85% in dollar terms, the company said in September.

Son and SoftBank have had a tumultuous year. The Vision Fund had several blockbuster successes, including Korean e-commerce pioneer Coupang Inc. and delivery service DoorDash Inc., which pushed SoftBank’s stock to more than 10,000 yen in March.

But Son’s company has suffered from a barrage of bad news in recent months, including China’s crackdown on its technology companies. SoftBank’s most valuable single investment, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has been one of the primary targets of Beijing’s antitrust push. SoftBank is also a major backer of Didi Global Inc., the ride-hailing giant that said it would delist from U.S. exchanges only five months after its IPO.

Beyond China, Indian digital payments pioneer Paytm, another SoftBank portfolio company, suffered one of the worst IPO debuts ever by a major technology company.

Then in December, U.S. antitrust officials sued to block SoftBank’s sale of chip designer Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. Bloomberg News reported this week that Nvidia is quietly preparing to abandon its effort to acquire Arm given the regulatory pushback.

(Updates with timing of Claure’s planned departure in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure to step down after dispute over compensation -source

    (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is in advanced talks to leave the Japanese conglomerate, after a fallout with founder Masayoshi Son over his pay, a person familiar with the matter said. Claure's departure is expected to be announced in Tokyo on Friday morning, the source said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential. At SoftBank International, Claure’s deputy Michel Combes is expected to take over his duties, the source said.

  • Home Depot picks veteran Ted Decker as new CEO

    Decker, who has been the U.S. home improvement chain's chief operating officer since October 2020, will take over the top job from March 1. Before joining Home Depot, Decker worked in business development, strategic planning and finance at Kimberly-Clark Corp and Scott Paper Co.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were crashing 32.3% lower this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The steep decline came after Opko and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced after the market close on Jan. 21, 2022 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FAD) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Regulatory Filing for approval of human growth hormone somatrogon. The FDA's decision was surprising considering that the human growth hormone has already received approvals in several other countries.

  • China’s Stocks Had a Rough 2021. Watch for a Turnaround in the Year of the Tiger.

    Even with China's weaker economy and regulatory crackdowns, some investors say the potential for stocks outweighs the price of sitting it out.

  • Winklevoss Twins Beat Ex-Gemini COO’s ‘Whistle-Blower’ Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The Winklevoss twins defeated a claim by the former chief operating officer of their Gemini crypto exchange, who accused them of illegally firing him for blowing the whistle on improper transactions.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’ea

  • EU launches trade action against China despite German export fears

    Brussels is launching a case against China at the World Trade Organisation over its treatment of Lithuanian goods, amid reports that Germany fears the action will undermine its own trade links with the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Intel stock hits lowest price in more than a year, and there is another shoe to drop

    Intel Corp. weathered another tough investor reaction to its earnings report Thursday despite strong results, as the chip maker faces another challenge in addition to falling margins: A looming oversupply of PCs that promises to hit its largest business segment.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approac

  • T-Mobile Brings the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program to More Customers with FREE Wireless Service at Metro by T-Mobile

    BELLEVUE, Wash., January 26, 2022 /3BL Media/ — T-Mobile continues to remove economic barriers to high-speed internet. To keep more income-insecure households connected and to broaden #5GforAll, T-...

  • Western Digital Stock Slides Despite Strong Earnings. Supply Chain Issues Are Taking a Toll.

    Western Digital warned that supply chain issues will result in disappointing profitability in the March quarter.

  • Western Digital Stock Drops As Quarterly Outlook Falls Short

    WDC stock plunged as it reported fiscal second-quarter earnings late Thursday with an outlook that fell short of estimates.

  • Blackstone Dealmakers Doubled Pay to $1.6 Billion on Asset Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The good times keep rolling for executives at the world’s biggest alternative asset manager.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneBlackstone Inc., which saw its share price double la

  • Goldman’s No. 2 Takes Rare Swing at Fed’s Autonomy and Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as the Federal Reserve was about to talk up its commitment to taming the hottest inflation in almost 40 years, a top U.S. banking leader delivered an unusually brusque critique of the central bank. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronome

  • January's Treasury Losses Were Brutal, But It May Be Just The Start

    (Bloomberg) -- To many on Wall Street, the painful selloff that’s been racing through the Treasury market this month is only the opening act. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneOn Wednesday, Fed

  • A Year After the GameStop Fiasco, Robinhood Grapples With Fresh Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- A little over a year ago, things seemed to be going in the right direction for Robinhood Markets Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Pummeled in Dizzying Day for Stocks: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallThe online brokerage with a Silicon Valley ped

  • McDonald’s Profit Takes Hit From Labor, Commodity Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. shares slumped after earnings for the fourth quarter came in below estimates, weighed down by staffing struggles and supply-chain snags.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Whipsaw as Traders Ramp Up Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Cr

  • What ETFs are retail investors loading up amid stock market volatility? Here’s what some are doing (and aren’t).

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Boeing Reports Loss as 787 Charges Mount

    The plane maker expects to deliver more of its 737 MAX and Dreamliner jets this year and iron out the production problems that have hamstrung its business.

  • Boeing Stock Falls After Q4 Miss, Charges On 787, KC-46 Programs

    Boeing's Q4 results fell short of expectations as it saw charges on its 787 Dreamliner and KC-46 programs. Boeing stock fell early Wednesday.

  • Why Block Stock Tumbled by Nearly 5% on Thursday

    A disquieting report about a rival's possible encroachment on its core business socked Block (NYSE: SQ) with a nearly 5% sell-off in its shares on Thursday. After market hours on Wednesday, Bloomberg published an article stating that ever-mighty Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to launch a small-business payments service. The article's sources said that Apple, always hungry to find fresh and strong wellsprings of revenue, has been developing such a service since 2020.