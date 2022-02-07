SoftBank Earnings Set to Show Worsening of Masayoshi Son’s Blizzard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gearoid Reidy and Takahiko Hyuga
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Masayoshi Son
    Japanese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- When Masayoshi Son last spoke to SoftBank Group Corp. investors three months ago, he said his tech conglomerate was in the middle of a “blizzard.” Conditions for the firm have only deteriorated since.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some of its most high-profile investment bets have had a disastrous few months as an approaching tightening of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy turns investors sour on the type of tech startup bets his Vision Funds specialize in. To make matters worse, a long-awaited sale of chip designer Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. looks set to collapse, while less than two weeks ago, Son lost another trusted lieutenant when operations guru Marcelo Claure stepped down due to a clash over pay.

Even a long-awaited resumption of buybacks has failed to lift SoftBank’s shares. Announcing the 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) repurchase three months ago, Son said that as a shareholder himself he was “delighted” with the buyback.

But no one will have been happy with SoftBank’s performance since then, with shares down more than 12%, worse than the Topix’s 5% slide in that time. Son will be under pressure to give some good news when he speaks to investors at a briefing following SoftBank’s third-quarter results on Tuesday.

While SoftBank’s returns are notoriously hard to estimate given the size of its private holdings, Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research who publishes on Smartkarma expects a $2.1 billion loss on its portfolio in the three months ended December, despite it bringing 10 companies to public markets in that time.

The damage ranges from India, where Paytm operator One97 Communications Ltd., the entity that operates the digital payments service Paytm, had a disastrous IPO, to the U.S. where DoorDash Inc. lost 28% of its value during the quarter and WeWork Inc. 14%. Didi Global Inc., which is preparing to delist in the U.S. and move to Hong Kong, lost 36% in the quarter. Most significantly, Alibaba Group Holding, SoftBank’s most valuable single investment, slid 16% in the three months.

While three months ago analysts were eagerly anticipating the resumption of share buybacks, the most recent repurchase hasn’t boosted shares, while recent results mean there may be little room to expand them further, analysts said.

“It is hard to see how Softbank can fund share purchases without selling assets,” Boodry wrote. “Shares will continue to be range-bound as Softbank appears unlikely to move more aggressively on buybacks.”

There was one recent positive sign. Over the weekend, Alibaba registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting SoftBank may intend to sell some of its shares, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Alicia Yap wrote in a note. SoftBank’s stock rose as much as 5.4% in Tokyo, while Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares slid as much as 4.7%.

In the past, Son has been keen to snap up his own firm’s shares when they seemed undervalued compared to his preferred metric of net asset value. Even that is likely to have declined further, however, Jefferies analysts Atul Goyal and Shingo Ito estimated in a note last month. They expect the figure to have dropped from around $185 billion to around $130 billion as of the end of January.

However, that still means shares are trading at a significant discount to the net asset value, they noted, expecting net asset value per share of around 10,700 yen as of the end of the last quarter, versus its 5,388 yen share price in Tokyo at the morning close on Monday.

SoftBank will announce earnings at 3 p.m. Tokyo time on Tuesday, with Son to brief at 4:30 p.m.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S.

  • H.K. Sees Record Cases; Australia Reopening: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is set to report a record of over 600 infections as cases double every three days, putting pressure on the government to ramp up restrictions. Australia will allow double-vaccinated visa holders to enter the country from Feb. 21, ending about two years of strict international border controls.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out

  • Peru Prime Minister Offers Resignation After Four Days in Office

    (Bloomberg) -- Just four days in office, Peru’s Prime Minister Hector Valer offered his resignation after his appointment drew attacks from both allies and opponents of the government. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Re

  • Explosive ‘Fight Club’ Ending Restored in China After Public Ire

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Video subscribers in China can now watch the unabridged version of 1999’s “Fight Club,” after a social media furor erupted over a censored version that replaced its original ending with a line of on-screen text declaring all criminals were brought to justice.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in

  • Chinese Stocks Rally While Junk Bonds Decline: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied on Monday morning after a week-long holiday, tracking an earlier jump in Hong-Kong listed names. High-yield dollar bonds dropped at least 1 cent on the dollar, according to credit traders, with developer Logan Group Co. leading the decline. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Cha

  • BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

    Last week, you might have seen that BT Group plc ( LON:BT.A ) released its quarterly result to the market. The early...

  • Peloton Is Said to Draw Takeover Interest After Share Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is evaluating interest from potential suitors after a plunge in the shares of the home fitness company made it a takeover target, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts

  • U.S. stock market liquidity 'abysmal,' adding to volatility risk

    Liquidity in U.S. stocks has fallen to levels last seen during the COVID-19 selloff two years ago, adding to volatility in an already-nervous market. Market liquidity, or how easily investors can buy or sell a security without affecting its price, has been on a downward spiral for years. "Liquidity is abysmal, is the way I would describe it," said Rishabh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at alternative investment management firm Capstone Investment Advisors.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy After January Deliveries?

    China EV stock Li Auto is trying to find its footing as January deliveries more than doubled. Is Li Auto stock a buy or sell?

  • Watch: Figure Skater Kamila Valieva, 15, Lands Triple Axel at Olympics

    15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the ROC became the fourth woman to land a triple axel in Winter Olympics history. Watch the video here.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

    Celebrations may be in order for Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:MPC ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Hold Steady for a 3rd Consecutive Week

    Disappointing economic data left mortgage rates flat last week. A quiet week ahead will leave geopolitics and central bank chatter in focus.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    The most anticipated economic report of the week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for January, out Thursday.

  • Troubled Toshiba to Split Into Two Firms Instead of Three

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said it would divide into two companies and sell non-core assets, scrapping an initial three-way split that faced fierce criticism from activist shareholders.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral

  • HeartFlow cancels plans to go public in SPAC merger

    It joins a growing number of SPAC deals called off amid stock market turbulence, which also has dampened what had been a record run of initial public offerings.

  • Asia shares slip as U.S. jobs stunner hammers bonds

    Asian share markets mostly eased on Monday after stunningly strong U.S. jobs data soothed concerns about the global economy but also added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Geopolitics also remained a worry as the White House warned Russia could invade Ukraine any day and French President Emmanuel Macron prepared for a trip to Moscow. The cautious mood saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dip 0.3%.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.