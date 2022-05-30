SoftBank Executive Pay Slashed After Historic Vision Fund Loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Min Jeong Lee and Takahiko Hyuga
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Masayoshi Son
    Japanese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s top executives saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its Vision Fund unit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son kept his pay unchanged at 100 million yen (roughly $785,000), however four of the top six executives whose salary was made public through a company filing on Monday saw their compensation drop following a record $20.5 billion loss.

Simon Segars, who stepped down as the head of the company’s chip unit Arm Ltd. in February, earned 1.15 billion yen, SoftBank said. That was down almost 40% from the prior year. Ronald Fisher, Son’s long-time lieutenant who also stepped down from his role leading the Vision Fund’s US arm in April, earned 126 million yen. That marked an 86% cut. Fisher remains an adviser to Son.

Ken Miyauchi, chief of SoftBank’s domestic telecom operation, made 539 million yen, while its Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto made 293 million yen. Both had double-digit pay cuts.

SoftBank Vision Fund Posts a Record Loss as Son’s Bets Fail - Bloomberg

SoftBank did not disclose what compensation former Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, previously one of the highest-paid executives and one of Son’s most trusted allies, received before his departure earlier this year. He earned 1.8 billion yen in the prior year. Compensation was also not disclosed for Rajeev Misra, who heads the Vision Fund.

In 2021, SoftBank’s Top Executives Made $64 Million After Record Profits

The world’s largest tech fund reported its biggest loss ever for the year ended Mar. 31 as a selloff in tech shares deflated the value of its portfolio companies, including public holdings like Coupang Inc. and Didi Global Inc.

The Japanese tech investor earlier this week named venture capitalist David Chao to join its board as it tries to regain its footing from money-losing investments. Chao’s appointment will be subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on Jun. 24.

To compare SoftBank pay with executive compensation filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, see the Bloomberg Pay Index.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Glencore Bribery Cases Draw in Billionaire Former Executives

    (Bloomberg) -- The US corruption and market manipulation cases against Glencore Plc include allegations about the conduct of two former executives who formed part of the inner circle of the trading house’s top management for over a decade -- and walked away as billionaires.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGo

  • China in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Covid-zero strategy is set to stay in place for the rest of the year, intensifying the world’s supply-chain woes and challenging efforts by central bankers to rein in inflation that’s running at multi-decade highs.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Met

  • Will Buy Now, Pay Later Dominate Future Retail Sales?

    Consumers looking for an easier way to pay for big ticket items may turn to buy now, pay later payment plans.

  • Is Althea Group Holdings (ASX:AGH) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Favorable turn of events for Analytica Limited (ASX:ALT) insiders who've lost AU$321k to date on a AU$750k purchase

    Insiders who purchased AU$750k worth of Analytica Limited ( ASX:ALT ) shares over the past year recouped some of their...

  • Lippo Tycoon Eyes Hospitals, Schools for Jokowi’s New Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s ambitious project to build a new capital city is attracting a local billionaire: Lippo Group’s John Riady who is seeking new projects to ride out of the pandemic slump. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data S

  • At AU$1.46, Is Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Southern Cross Media Group Limited ( ASX:SXL ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from...

  • MLIV PULSE: China Exposure Expectations in Next 12 Months

    This week's survey is focused on the Chinese economy, what investors anticipate on covid-zero policy & its impact on markets. China PMIs due on Tuesday will provide new indications of whether or not growth is bottoming out - even as restrictions in major cities continue.

  • 2 Key Figures Show Why I'm Going to Buy More Coupang

    Historically, buying stocks right after they have their initial public offering (IPO) has proven to be a high-risk proposition for investors. Generally speaking, it is usually wise for investors to wait a few quarters, gathering info from the company's regular earnings reports. With this new data, investors can develop a more robust investment thesis for the stock.

  • Goldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the price of three key battery metals -- cobalt, lithium and nickel -- will drop over the next two years after investors wanting exposure to the green-energy transition piled in too quickly.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metal

  • Biden Lays Flowers at Texas School Where Shooter Killed 21

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden laid flowers outside a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old with an assault rifle killed 19 children and two teachers, paying his respects during a day-long visit to comfort families of the victims. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellGoldman Says Bull Market in Batter

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • 'The value of education has to be redefined,' Chegg CEO says

    Higher education has taken a beating over the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic, including a decline in student enrollment and concerns over college affordability.

  • Social media CEO hopes to 'remove any temptation for bad behavior' from its platform

    A new platform being beta-tested hopes to re-introduce an element of what many social media companies have seemingly lost sight of amid industry controversies — maintaining a sense of community.

  • Asia Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Curbs Eased: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US futures advanced Monday after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by Yearend

  • 3 Cash Cow Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    With inflation sky high and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy in response, 2022 is sure to be one of the more volatile years for the stock market in at least the last decade. Three Motley Fool.com contributors think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are cash cows ideally positioned to thrive. The "Snap" that broke the camel's back?

  • Hitting the Books: What the 'Work from Home' revolution means for those who can't

    In his new book, Going Remote, urban economist Matthew E. Kahn examines how the tectonic shift in work-life balance brought about by the pandemic might eventually play out, as well as the increased economic and social divides that it harbingers.

  • Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

    As markets have crashed in the last two months the dollar has gone from strength to strength, but that hasn’t stopped oil prices from rallying

  • What is the right length of time for the California drought shower?

    Water conservation efforts addressing the drought raise the question: Just what is the right length of time for a shower?

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Gr