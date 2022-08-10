SoftBank Sees $34 Billion Gain From Selling Alibaba Shares

Min Jeong Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. expects to post a gain of more than $34 billion from selling down its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., cashing in a chunk of its most storied investment to shore up finances as global markets deteriorate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Japanese investment giant’s board approved Wednesday the early physical settlement of prepaid forward contracts corresponding to about 242 million American Depositary Receipts. After the settlement, which will run from August to September, its stake in China’s e-commerce leader will fall to 14.6% from 23.7% as of the end of June.

Masayoshi Son has this year accelerated the sale of assets, speeding the transformation of his conglomerate into a pure investment house. Investors have long pressed SoftBank to cash in its shares in Alibaba, monetizing one of the most lucrative bets in venture capital history -- and one that made Son’s reputation as a startup investor.

Read more: SoftBank CEO Pledges Sweeping Cost Cuts After $23.4 Billion Loss

SoftBank had previously raised a huge slug of capital by selling forward contracts on Alibaba, taking in $10.5 billion during the June quarter and another $6.8 billion through such contracts on and after July 1.

Physically settling the contracts means SoftBank will relinquish its right to buy back the stock at some point. In the past, when SoftBank procured funds through its Alibaba stake, the company kept open the option to buy back the shares it released through the forward contracts.

A rare moment when SoftBank committed to lowering its Alibaba holdings was in 2016, when it needed to finance its purchase of chip architect Arm Ltd.

Son is now paring other holdings as he turns his focus to the eventual initial public offering of the British chip design giant. SoftBank has begun talks to sell asset manager Fortress Investment Group, and is also selling part or all of its 9% stake in SoFi Technologies Inc.

(Updates with details from the release from the second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the Chinese yuan, but the customs data underline how non-dollar settlements are becoming commonplace. India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

  • Tesla Stock Higher As Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion Shares, Citing Twitter Deal

    "In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musk said.

  • India’s WazirX says it has no-tolerance policy on illegal activities

    Zanmai Labs Private Limited, the firm operating Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, said Tuesday it has a no-tolerance policy towards any “illegal activities”. Users agree to use the exchange in accordance with applicable laws, the company said in a statement. See related article: Tax authorities recover US$9M from India’s biggest crypto exchanges Fast facts WazirX, one […]

  • Oil Edges Lower as Russian Flows Halted Via Key Pipe to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures ended slightly lower Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, on indications that Russian crude shipments via the southern leg of a major pipeline to Europe may resume in a few days after being suspended.Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Se

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Vows to Free Russian-Occupied Crimea

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to “liberate” Crimea as speculation swirled about the cause of a major fire at an air base on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc., saying he wanted to avoid a sudden sale in the event he’s forced to go ahead with his deal to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Reco

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Split With Stock Dividend to Aid Share Price

    Tesla (TSLA) announces a 3-for-1 stock split with a stock dividend effective on Aug 25. It will make the stock accessible to retail investors and might buoy its share price.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest earnings report showed the Oracle of Omaha was a net buyer of stocks in Q2 as the broader market sold off.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Rivian: ‘Zombie’ company or charging down a path to EV success?

    Investment research firm New Constructs has added Rivian to its list of “zombie” companies, citing cash as a potential problem for the car maker

  • Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market - and the tech segment in particular - staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the "’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.” But not only has that not materialized, the June earnings season have

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • As Covid Vaccine Boom Ends, Pfizer and Moderna Pursue Opposite Strategies

    Pfizer is pursuing M&A with its profits from selling Covid-19 vaccines. Rival Moderna is developing its own pipeline of drugs.

  • 3 Companies Shelling Out Special Dividends

    When companies have a spectacular quarter, they sometimes reward shareholders with a special dividend. To income investors, it feels like the cherry on top.

  • Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan

    "Earnings revisions are negative, and are likely to see a reset, but they will in our view experience only a modest pullback," JPMorgan said.