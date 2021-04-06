SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $45.18 per share and the market cap of $159.3 billion, SoftBank Group stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for SoftBank Group is shown in the chart below.


SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because SoftBank Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. SoftBank Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41, which is in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The overall financial strength of SoftBank Group is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of SoftBank Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of SoftBank Group over the past years:

SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. SoftBank Group has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $62 billion and earnings of $3.709 a share. Its operating margin is -20.39%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of SoftBank Group at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of SoftBank Group over the past years:

SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of SoftBank Group is -9.4%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.3%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, SoftBank Group's ROIC is -1.87 while its WACC came in at -5.37. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of SoftBank Group is shown below:

SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
SoftBank Group Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about SoftBank Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Clubhouse launches payments so creators can make money

    Clubhouse, a one-year-old social audio app reportedly valued at $1 billion, will now allow users to send money to their favorite creators -- or speakers -- on the platform. In a blog post, the startup announced the new monetization feature, Clubhouse Payments, as the “the first of many features that allow creators to get paid directly on Clubhouse.” Clubhouse declined to comment.

  • Hipmunk's founders launch Flight Penguin to bring back Hipmunk-style flight search

    Hipmunk's founders are building a successor to their now-defunct flight search service. The startup was acquired by SAP-owned travel and expense platform Concur in 2016, and its CEO Adam Goldstein departed in 2018.

  • Dow, S&P 500 set new records on rosier economic outlook

    Stock benchmarks climbed to fresh highs on Monday, as U.S. investors saw another round of good economic news from the services sector, adding to the array of improving economic indicators including a stellar March jobs report from last Friday.

  • Facebook's line of PC-only VR headsets ends as Rift S stock dries up

    The Oculus Rift S stock is drying up and Facebook says it won't be replenished as it focuses on standalone VR headsets.

  • Harvey Weinstein has appealed his rape conviction and is asking for a new trial

    Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York and faces more charges in Los Angeles.

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.

  • Arkansas' governor vetoes the state's anti-trans bill that would have made treatment for trans youth a felony

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the bill "extreme," an "overreach," and said it would harm trans youth. It would have been the US' first anti-trans bill.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • Google v Oracle: Supreme Court declares Google's code copying fair

    The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.

  • Garland shines as Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid

    Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-101 on Monday night to snap a five-game skid. Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.

  • Facebook freezes Maduro's page over Covid claim

    Venezuela's president will not be able to post for 30 days for disinformation over a herbal remedy.

  • Bangladeshis stock up before lockdown

    Bangladeshis rushed to the markets and hospitals the weekend before a week-long nationwide lockdown starting on Monday (April 5), as coronavirus cases soar.Markets were thronging with last minute shoppers on Saturday (April 3) as families scramble to stock up for the week.

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said he was aware at the time that Matt Gaetz might have “legal issues” and that he suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Although Kent didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced allegations that the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds.“Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I’m in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: Namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe Kent’s intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if Kent could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July and that he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s alleged improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us, he’ll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the U.S. government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had allegedly trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I’ll be sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”In another interview Monday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that “this was no an extortion attempt” but that he mentioned the congressman’s potential legal problems because “he’s in need of goodwill from the government.”Asked why he wrote to the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and whether he realized that could be an implied threat, Kent merely said there was “no threat” and that he didn’t “have anything to do with the indictment” or investigation.Kent also claimed that if the congressman really believed he was being extorted, “he could have kept this quiet and gone to the FBI” but that he instead “exposed the Levinson family to additional grief, and he’s capitalizing off that and trying to direct attention from himself.”He added: “Robert Levinson is a constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know. The congressman just made the Levinson situation worse. If he is alive, he is directly impacting his predicament right now.”Cuomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely Kent’s claims that the FBI was supposedly aware of compromising pictures involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. “How confident are you in what you are told?” Cuomo wondered aloud.“So you can never be confident of rumors. Those are just rumors that are rampant in north Florida among the legal and journalist communities,” Kent responded, adding: “I don’t have any information on a federal investigation. Those were just rumors that were circulating.”In the end, asked whether he was concerned about anything he may have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted that he hopes “the father was wearing a wire.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

    Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Irving scores 40, Nets lose Harden but beat Knicks 114-112

    Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets overcome the early loss of James Harden to beat the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday night. Harden returned after missing two games with right hamstring tightness but lasted just four minutes before having to leave again with the same injury. “It was a total team effort,” Irving said.