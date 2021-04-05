SoftBank Mints New Unicorn in Indian Social Commerce App Meesho

Saritha Rai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bangalore-based social commerce startup Meesho Inc. has raised $300 million in new funding led by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, valuing the startup at $2.1 billion.

Existing investors like Prosus Ventures and Facebook Inc. also participated in the fresh investment round, which adds a new member to a growing coterie of Indian unicorns, or startups valued at more than a billion dollars. Meesho, which operates an online sales platform for micro, small and medium businesses across India, will use the funds to “strengthen its talent pool” across all areas, including technology, product and business.

“SoftBank has always been excited to back founders that provide unique solutions for the local market,” said Munish Varma, managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “By using the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Meesho has created a platform for many small business owners to sell to the next cohort of internet users.”

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has consistently stressed the transformative potential of AI to drive innovation and business opportunity. His second Vision Fund was in doubt a year ago amid losses at its predecessor from investments in the likes of WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc., but improvements among the firm’s portfolio companies since then have provided him with the confidence and capital to resume investing aggressively in developing startups.

Meesho serves over 13 million individual entrepreneurs in helping them start online businesses. The software developer has delivered orders from more than 100,000 registered suppliers to over 4,800 cities, pursuing a strategy of taking e-commerce to smaller cities and towns beyond the metropolitan areas already covered by the large online retailers.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's central bank kicks off experiments on issuing digital currency

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) began experiments on Monday to study the feasibility of issuing its own digital currency, joining efforts by other central banks that are aiming to match the innovation in the field achieved by the private sector. The first phase of experiments, to be carried out until March 2022, will focus on testing the technical feasibility of issuing, distributing and redeeming a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the BOJ said in a statement.

  • Indian social commerce Meesho valued at $2.1 billion in new $300 million fundraise

    Meesho said on Monday it has raised $300 million in a new financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 as the Indian social commerce startup works to become the "single ecosystem that will enable all small businesses to succeed online." The new round -- a Series E -- gives the five-year-old startup a valuation of $2.1 billion, up from about $600 million - $700 million in the 2019 Series D investment. The Indian startup, which has raised about $490 million to date, said existing investors Facebook, Prosus Ventures, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway, and Knollwood Investment also participated in the new round.

  • The case against cutting remote workers’ big-city salaries

    Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.

  • 5 Ways Advisors Can Increase Sales on Life Insurance

    Finding creative ways to increase life insurance sales involves employing some new prospecting methods, as well as others that have been around for a while.

  • Container Corp. of India Chairman and MD on the Company's Outlook, Privatization

    Apr.05 -- V. Kalyana Rama, Chairman and MD of government-owned logistics and warehousing company Container Corporation of India, discusses the company's business outlook and operational challenges such as a severe shortage of shipping containers that jeopardizes their overseas trading. He speaks exclusively with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • We Must Escape the COVID-Obesity Trap

    More than a year after the coronavirus came to the United States, and governments across the world instituted measures ostensibly to limit its spread, there remains much we don’t know about the disease. And if the Chinese Communist Party gets its way, there is much that we will never know for sure (despite strong evidence) about its origin. But even now, as this country innovates its way out of the problem with remarkable vaccines, we don’t fully understand how the virus spreads, why it hits some places and people worse than others, and how effective (if at all) certain mitigation measures are. Recently, however, two aspects of the coronavirus era have become clearer. Both of them concern weight, and both suggest that one of the key ways our society reacted was an obvious mistake — and one that should be corrected. The first should come as no surprise: During the past year or so, many people have gained more weight than they would like. According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, 61 percent of U.S. adults reported unwanted weight change since the beginning of the pandemic. To be clear, some of this was undesired weight loss. But 42 percent of survey respondents indicated undesired weight gain. Ominously, the number was even higher for younger generations: nearly half of Millennials, and slightly over half of Generation Z. The survey reports some eye-popping numbers, not just in overall percentages but also in average weight gain for those who reported having gained it (29 pounds overall, 28 pounds for Gen Z, and a whopping 41 pounds for Millennials). It’s worth taking these results with a grain of salt (better here than on your next meal). But they still almost certainly capture a real trend. And it’s no mystery why this might have happened. Since last March, people have been encouraged to remain in their homes, and opportunities for fitness and recreation have diminished, all while external stress has increased. These factors have had real implications for the physical health of many. The second, very-much related aspect of the coronavirus era that has become clearer of late should also come as no surprise: Being overweight makes the coronavirus worse. According to a March report by the World Obesity Federation: In countries where less than half the adult population is classified as overweight . . . the likelihood of death from COVID-19 is a small fraction — around one tenth — of the level seen in countries where more than half the population is classified as overweight. The report adds that “of the 2.5 million COVID-19 deaths reported by the end of February 2021, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half the population is classified as overweight.” There may be other factors at play; air-conditioning, climate, time spent indoors, etc. But in a survey of its own, also in March, our own CDC found that, in the United States, more than half of coronavirus patients in hospitals were medically obese, and an additional 28 percent were overweight. These findings could resolve an essential quandary concerning coronavirus spread and intensity, explaining why some countries and other regions with inferior medical systems or starkly differing coronavirus-mitigation strategies have fared far better than those with apparently superior systems or strategies. It may be that the preexisting health of a population has more to do with how that population deals with the coronavirus than almost anything else, because, generally speaking, a person who is healthy and fit is better-equipped than someone who is neither to deal with the coronavirus. As U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson, who had a particularly nasty bout of coronavirus, bluntly put it after he recovered: “I was too fat.” The belated confirmation of these two nearly self-evident observations ought to embarrass those who pushed, and continue to push, a curtailment of physical activity, both indoors and out, as a coronavirus-mitigation measure. Gyms were one of the first victims of coronavirus lockdowns, a perhaps-forgivable step this time last year, when we knew even less about the disease than we do now. Less forgivable, even at the time, was a general public-health messaging campaign discouraging even outdoor recreation. It was almost exactly a year ago that local governments across the country began removing basketball hoops from outdoor courts to prevent people from playing, that a California paddleboarder, alone in the ocean save for the creatures of the deep, was arrested for ignoring COVID-induced beach closures, and that a man was arrested in Colorado for playing catch in a virtually empty park with his daughter. I was perhaps more tolerant of aggressive lockdown measures early on than I should have been. But even at the time, such reactions seemed excessive to me, particularly when I saw caution tape wrapped around a playground in the town where I spent the first few months of the coronavirus era. These were just a few of the most ridiculous examples of people at the local level accepting cues from the top that the outside world was dangerous, and that it was best just to hole up inside and subsist on Netflix and GrubHub until it was safe. But, generally speaking, people got the message. The result is that America has become unhealthier and less physically capable during the pandemic than it was before. And it was no spring chicken to begin with: According to the CDC, 42 percent of the country was considered medically obese as of 2018. The vicious cycle doesn’t stop, either, with lockdowns encouraging obesity and obesity exacerbating the effects of the virus. In many jurisdictions, being above a certain weight enables one to get the coronavirus vaccine sooner, creating a perverse incentive to remain unfit. All this raises another troubling question for the post-COVID era: Will excessive government impositions on private life encourage an unhealthy lifestyle that long outlasts the pandemic itself? Yet it’s not too late to learn lessons from our errors — foremost, that personal physical health is still important. Though I am a runner, I do not point this out to gloat, to imply that I take care of myself perfectly, or to partake in what a Guardian columnist ludicrously calls “the atmosphere of glee around the link to obesity.” I simply believe that, to the extent we are able, we should take care of our bodies, ideally to avoid ailments under our control, and to strengthen them against those we cannot. Meanwhile, public-health messaging and protocols that discourage physical activity should be, if not ejected outright, severely dialed back. Fortunately, gyms seem to be reopening (though many of them already have been forced to close — another perverse outcome). But venues for outdoor recreation should never have been fully shuttered in the first place, and we should begin returning to organized forms of it, such as races (and not just because I personally miss them). Outdoor transmission of the coronavirus is extremely rare. So we need to stop acting like the outside world is a dangerous place. This will be a fight, as many public-health bureaucrats find it easier to order people around than to liberate them to care for themselves. But the ultimate rebuttal to nanny-staters hectoring people about personal health is to prove to them through our actions that they are not needed. One hopes that we can emerge from the past year with a heightened appreciation for the benefits of physical activity, perhaps out of defiant opposition to the impositions we have faced. That has certainly been the case with me, as running nearly every day — with some exceptions — has been an essential part of my lockdown life. That’s not for everyone, granted. To be honest, I’m something of a nutjob. But without regular physical activity in my life, I would have become even more of one. Just do something. The pandemic-era virtues of physical activity are obvious now, even as many coronavirus mysteries remain.

  • Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin Outflows Aren’t the Bullish Signal You Think They Are

    Exchange flows shift as tether continues to replace bitcoin, building quote currency dominance in altcoin trading.

  • Akshay Kumar: Bollywood star in hospital with Covid

    He is one of several Bollywood stars who have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • Young Pakistanis rush to purchase Russian vaccine as private sales open

    Thousands of Pakistanis rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of COVID-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with vaccination sites in the southern city of Karachi saying on Sunday they had already sold out. Pakistan is currently offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public. The first round saw the commercial sale of the two-shot Russian Sputnik V to the general public for about 12,000 Pakistani rupees ($80) for a pack of two doses.

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • Covid in Kenya: The woman who refuses to be defeated by the virus

    Kenyan Josephine Muchilwa lost her chef's job and then her business but is now trying something else.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • US Capitol attacker's family says he suffered 'repeated head trauma' from years of playing football

    Noah Green's family said he was "not a terrorist" and that he had suffered "repeated head trauma" from playing football.

  • In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'

    Pope Francis in his traditional Easter Sunday address denounced as “scandalous” how armed conflicts continue to rage even as the coronavirus pandemic has triggered severe social and economic suffering and swollen the ranks of the poor. Describing vaccines as an ”essential tool” in the pandemic battle, Francis called for a “spirit of global responsibility” as he encouraged nations to overcome “delays in the distribution of vaccines” and ensure that the shots reach the poorest nations.

  • Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill 70

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Chinese celebrities forced to pick between Beijing and the West over Uyghur abuses

    All it took was a short social media post in China to spark massive public backlash against H&M and other foreign brands for expressing concern over forced labour allegations in Xinjiang region. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton, while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post by the Communist Party Youth League, along with the Swedish retailer’s announcement last year that it would stop sourcing from Xinjiang. Shares, likes and comments began rolling in before erupting into nationalist fury, egged on by Chinese state media. Within four hours of the initial post, Chinese actor Huang Xuan cut ties with H&M, saying he “firmly opposed any attempt to discredit the country and human rights in any way!” Plenty of celebrities followed suit, axing partnerships with Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Puma and others, including entertainer Song Qian, pop icon Wang Yibo, Uyghur actress Dilraba Dilmurat, Hong Kong Cantopop singer Eason Chan and Taiwanese cellist Ouyang Nana. Chinese celebrities have long remained apolitical lest they fall foul of the government. But as the ruling Party has encouraged nationalist fervour – to push back against pressure from the West, including coordinated sanctions over human rights concerns in Xinjiang – celebrities are being forced to pick sides. If they want to stay in the limelight and continue their careers as models, actors and influencers, the only viable option is to support Beijing.

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.