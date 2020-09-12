    Advertisement

    SoftBank nears deal to sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia for more than $40 billion - WSJ

    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

    (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> is nearing a deal to sell British chip designer Arm Holdings to Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O> for more than $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

    The cash-and-stock deal could be sealed early next week and would value Arm in the low $40 billions, the Journal report said.

    The terms would mark a big win for SoftBank, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016 and had struggled to jump-start growth in the business, the report added.

    SoftBank, Arm and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.



    (Reporting by Shubham Kalia; editing by Diane Craft and Chizu Nomiyama)

